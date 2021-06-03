Demonic trailer: Neill Blomkamp reveals a religious new sci-fi thriller

Neill Blomkamp is back . After a six-year hiatus, the science fiction director behind District 9, Elysium, and Chappie just released the first trailer for his new film Demonic. Let’s just say, you need to see this one to believe it.

Demonic stars Carly Pope (Popular, Elysium), Chris William Martin (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren). We don’t know much about the plot (and the trailer doesn’t help), but here’s the official synopsis:

“A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.”

Intrigued? Here’s the teaser trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic:

Blomkamp’s movies have verged into horror territory before (District 9 is downright terrifying at moments), but this appears to be the director’s first “scary movie.” It’s still got sci-fi though, with the main character seemingly entering a virtual world with offputting animation.

If Blomkamp’s history is any indication, we can also expect some sort of sociopolitical message to go with our science fiction. In Demonic, the director appears to be taking aim at Christianity (or possibly religion in general). However, based on the synopsis, we know there’s a mother-daughter story anchoring the film.