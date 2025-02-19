Charlie Cox would be the last person you’d consider casting for Matt Murdock. In Marvel Comics, Matt’s depicted as tall, red-headed, and blind — but against all odds, Cox has become the definitive version of the character. Across three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil, the actor established a true understanding of Matt and what made him tick, portraying his disability with a deft hand and embracing his darker quirks without hesitation. When Daredevil was canceled after its third season, it felt like a major loss: not only would we likely never see Cox’s take on the character again, but we’d never see him cross over into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2018, fans had been dreaming of a Daredevil appearance in some major event like Avengers: Infinity War or its follow-up, Endgame. While those hopes didn’t exactly pan out, Cox has steadily made his way into the MCU. After appearances in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the actor makes his official return in Daredevil: Born Again — and with a few more crossover films on the horizon, a more substantial role in the MCU is “more possible than it’s ever been.”

After five years of false starts, Charlie Cox is officially back as Daredevil. Marvel Studios

Born Again was initially conceived as a soft reboot for Daredevil. While Cox was set to return alongside Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, they were the only remnants of the original Netflix series. Marvel fortunately walked back those plans to create something a bit truer to Daredevil. Speaking to GQ ahead of the Born Again premiere, Cox says that the revival “feels much more in keeping with the kind of stuff we did at Netflix.”

Multiple seasons are already in the works for Born Again, so Cox’s Daredevil ideally won’t be going anywhere any time soon. And since other Marvel projects have established his presence in the larger universe, Cox could easily appear in another future crossover... maybe in something as big as Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

“I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that,” Cox told GQ. “Over the years I have become a geeky fan of [Daredevil], and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade.”

Cox is open to a bigger adventure for Daredevil: “It’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade.” Marvel Studios

Cox isn’t wrong. Daredevil is beloved in his own right, but he doesn’t often step outside of his street-level universe. For all his gifts, it’s not easy imagining what the vigilante could offer in a battle against a world-ending threat. That said, Marvel has taken similar heroes — Spider-Man, most notably — and found a place for them within a growing multiverse. It shouldn’t be too difficult to do the same with Daredevil; given his popularity, the upgrade is certainly warranted.

Daredevil: Born Again streams March 4 on Disney+.