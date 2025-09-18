When Marvel finds a hit, it sticks with it. When WandaVision launched the MCU on Disney+ to great acclaim, the studio soon announced not one but two spinoffs: Agatha All Along and the still-upcoming Vision series. When Avengers: Endgame broke box office records, Marvel brought back its directors, the Russo Brothers, and its star, Robert Downey, Jr., for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The latest good thing Marvel has going for it is Daredevil: Born Again, the reboot of the Netflix Daredevil series that’s far darker (and better) than anything else the MCU has on Disney+. Season 2 hasn’t even premiered on the streamer yet, and we’re already hearing about Season 3. Here’s everything you need to know.

Matt Murdock will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, probably in 2027. Marvel Studios

What Is The Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Release Date?

As of now, all we know for sure is that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is officially happening, and that production will begin next year. Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, confirmed this to IGN on September 18. While the statement is broad, we can speculate based on the production of previous seasons.

Born Again Season 1 underwent extensive retooling, but we can look to Season 2 for guidance. It began production in February 2025, wrapped in July 2025, and is currently scheduled to premiere in March 2026. If Season 3 has a similar four-month production schedule and eight-month wait before premiere, then Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will premiere in early 2027 at the very earliest. That would be on the shorter side of things for modern TV, as a season per calendar year is an increasingly rare pace.

What Is The Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Release Time?

It’s likely that Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 2 and 3 will follow the same pattern as Season 1 and use a primetime release schedule of 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. This is what Disney+ has done for its high-profile franchise releases for years now.

Is There A Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

There’s no trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 — in fact, there isn’t even a trailer for Season 2 yet. It’s unlikely we’ll see a trailer for Season 3 until well into next year.

What Is The Plot Of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

This one’s a huge question mark. While there’s usually something in the previous season we can use to speculate on, we don’t even know what will happen in Season 2 yet. That will change in March 2026, when Season 2 drops and we can get a better sense of where the story can go next.

Will There Be A Daredevil: Born Again Season 4?

While we don’t know anything about a possible Season 4 yet, the Season 3 announcement is a positive omen for the series’ long-term future. If Season 3 was announced a full six months before Season 2 premiered, we could get a Season 4 renewal as soon as next year — if Marvel’s confidence in the series remains strong.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.