Long before its first season premiered, fans knew that Daredevil: Born Again would be unlike any Disney+ show that’d come before. The revival brings Marvel’s Cinematic Universe back to basics, all while establishing a new kind of threat in Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the new Kingpin of New York City. Its first season had plenty of high points, but its cliffhanger ending may prove frustrating for those invested in its story. Fortunately, a new season is already on the way — and it’s poised to break even more bad habits for the Disney+ shows.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, from its official release date to its potential plot.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Born Again Seasons 1 and 2 are basically two halves of a whole. Marvel Studios

Yes — though Marvel never officially announced another season of Born Again, it’s been in the works since 2024. Originally, the first season of Born Again contained 18 episodes, but after a creative overhaul, new showrunner Dario Scardapane split that episode count in half. Season 1 has nine episodes, and the story will continue in another season with another nine episodes. Filming began in March 2025, just as the first season of Born Again premiered on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release date?

Unlike a lot of streaming shows, Born Again Season 2 has a true head start where production is concerned. Marvel has reclaimed a more traditional TV model for the series, filming one season immediately after the next. That means that the gap between Born Again Season 1 and its follow-up will be much smaller than, say, the gap between Loki’s first and second season.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, has been vocal about the franchise’s shift in priorities. He told Screen Rant that future MCU shows will “have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.” Born Again will be one of the first shows to test this classic strategy: “Season 2 will come out next year,” Winderbaum said.

Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane got a bit more specific in a recent Instagram post. He confirmed that Season 2 will be released in March 2026, exactly one year after Season 1 premiered on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 plot?

The Fisks have won the battle, but Daredevil and his army could win the fight. Marvel Studios

Born Again Season 1 ends with a major triumph for Fisk. After Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) attempts to assassinate the Kingpin and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), Fisk launches an attack on vigilantes across the city. His “Safer Streets Protocol” establishes martial law, giving his task force leave to persecute or murder anyone they deem a vigilante. Anyone who could help Daredevil take him down — like the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) — is rounded up in cages, but Matt has an ace up his sleeve. In the final moments of the season, he and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) round up a few trusted allies to stand against Fisk. But he’ll have to recruit some superpowered individuals into his “army” if he wants to defeat the Kingpin, setting Season 2 up for a major crossover.

Who is in the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Born Again Season 2 will pit Team Daredevil against Team Fisk. Marvel Studios

Though there were a few casualties in Born Again’s Season 1 finale, many members of the cast are returning:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Zabryna Guevera as Sheila Rivera

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman

Susan Varon as Josie

There are also a few surprises in store for Season 2: Elden Henson will (somehow) return as Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock’s best friend and partner in law.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Will Matt and Karen be on the run in Season 2? Marvel Studios

Production has only just begun on Born Again Season 2, so there’s no trailer for the new series just yet. Watch this space for updates.

How many seasons of Daredevil: Born Again will there be?

Born Again hasn’t been renewed for multiple seasons just yet, but Winderbaum is definitely interested in making the show a multi-season affair. “Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully Season 3 and season infinity after that,” he told Screen Rant. “I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York.”