Daredevil: Born Again Was Always Meant To Be Just 3 Seasons, Apparently

It feels like Charlie Cox has only just settled back into the shoes of Matt Murdock, the Man Without Fear and star of Daredevil: Born Again. Shockingly, though, Cox’s place in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is about to be in flux yet again. The third season of Born Again will, sadly, be its last — but what’s more insulting is the idea that three seasons are all that Born Again has ever had to give.

According to Marvel’s Head of TV, Brad Winderbaum, three seasons were always the plan for the Daredevil revival. In a recent appearance on The Brandon Davis Show, Winderbaum inferred that it’d give the new show a kind of symmetry with the original Daredevil, which premiered on Netflix for three seasons before its cancellation in 2018.

“The plan was always... to culminate it at three,” he explained. “The way we’re looking at it, the original Netflix series is three seasons, and Born Again is three seasons. Imagine they’re kind of like trade paperbacks: collections that you can slot into your shelf... These are two three-volume sets.”

Three seasons were “always” the plan for Born Again... but were they, really? Marvel Studios

Winderbaum’s new statement doesn’t exactly align with all he’s said about Born Again in the past. As recently as 2025, he seemed excited about the show’s potential, telling ScreenRant that this story could hopefully go on to “season infinity.” Last February, he told Entertainment Weekly that Marvel had yet to decide “how many seasons it’ll run.”

The powers that be have come up with a conclusion that, ideally, works for the story, but it’s hard to believe that this was always the intention. It’s only just started to reclaim the propulsive vibes of the original Daredevil — more than that, it only just brought the rest of the “Defenders,” like Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), into the MCU. With the vigilante group set to reunite in Born Again Season 3, Marvel’s swan song to Daredevil could end up feeling pretty crowded.

That said, Born Again won’t be the last time we see Cox as Daredevil. Winderbaum told Davis that, after Season 3 brings this chapter to a close, “We will take a breath and figure out what’s next for the character.”

Could Matt Murdock get yet another solo show with a different subtitle, or maybe a feature-length special in the vein of Punisher: One Last Kill? Will he finally make a definitive jump to the big screen? In a perfect world, anything could happen, but Winderbaum might have also just shown us how easy it is for plans to change, too.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.