House of the Dragon Just Sneakily Revealed Daeron's Mysterious Dragon

House of the Dragon is, aptly, about houses and dragons. Season 2 of the HBO series pitted Aegon and the Greens at King’s Landing against Rhaenyra and the Blacks at Dragonstone, and each side had to turn to the nuclear option: their dragons. Rhaenyra has plenty of dragons but a lack of riders (a problem she fixes over the course of Season 2), but the Greens have a lack of dragons themselves.

Sure, Aemond rides Vhagar, the oldest and largest of the dragons, but he can only be in one place at a time. With the demise of Aegon’s dragon Sunfyre, that only leaves Vhagar, Helaena’s dragon Dreamfyre, and a third dragon who just entered the fray: Tessarion, flown by the yet unseen Daeron Targaryen.

Tessarion was briefly shown in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale. HBO

Daeron is a unique character. The fourth child of Queen Alicent and King Viserys, he was sent as a ward to Oldtown as a child, growing up away from King’s Landing and his immediate family. Daeron was born during Season 1’s big time jump and hasn’t appeared onscreen yet, but we’ve heard plenty of discussion about him, especially between Alicent and her brother Gwayne in Season 2 Episode 6.

In Episode 7, Daeron suddenly becomes much more valuable to the Greens when Aemond is told his dragon, Tessarion, has matured. Also known as the Blue Queen, Tessarion a beautiful bright blue she-dragon that makes a split-second appearance in the season finale, when the Hightower army mobilizes with Tessarion flying above them.

The Hightower army has a dragon on its side. HBO

Tessarion may be a smaller dragon — in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood she’s described as one-third the size of Hugh Hammer’s Vermithor — but she proves essential to the Greens’ efforts. Without spoiling too much, Daeron and Tessarion will play a key role in the battles to come.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon set the stage for a huge clash, so it’s possible the first time we see Daeron will be in the heat of one of Season 3’s battles. But regardless of how they’re introduced, Daeron and Tessarion could completely upend the Dance of Dragons entirely. We’ll just have to wait to see how.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.