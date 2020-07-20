Comic-Con International 2020 begins this Wednesday, but unlike previous years, the San Diego Convention Center won't be the home to the world's most important geek culture gathering this year. In the era of Covid-19, SDCC is going online-only, which means all the panels and events you'd usually have to see in person are available from your computer screen.

The downside, however, is that some of the biggest franchises are skipping Comic-Con@Home entirely (including Marvel and DC). But the good news is that for everything else, you'll be able to watch along for free without traveling to San Diego and dealing with Comic-Con crowds.

Here's everything you need to know to watch your favorite Comic-Con@Home panels this year just as soon as they're available to stream.

Where can I find the panel start times for Comic-Con@Home?

The official Comic-Con International website is set to transform into the Comic-Con@Home homepage at noon Eastern time on Wednesday, July 20. At that time, you'll be able to find all the information you need, including the panel schedule, a virtual exhibit hall, and an interactive website for the Comic-Con Museum.

In the meantime, Entertainment Weekly has a rundown of every single panel happening at Comic-Con@Home, while io9 has a slightly more curated list. At Inverse, we're particularly excited for these five events:

The Boys Season 2: Thursday, July 23, 3:00-4:00 p.m. Pacific time

Thursday, July 23, 3:00-4:00 p.m. Pacific time Collider: Directors on Directing (featuring Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski): Thursday, July 23, 2:00-3:00 p.m. Pacific

(featuring Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski): Thursday, July 23, 2:00-3:00 p.m. Pacific Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass - An Action Hero Career Retrospective: Friday, July 24, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Friday, July 24, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion (aka, the Keanu Reeves panel): Saturday, July 25, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 12:00-1:00 p.m. Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking: Saturday, July 25, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

How do I livestream these Comic-Con@Home panels?

Most of the announced panels will be available on the official Comic-Con YouTube page, meaning you can expect a mix of pre-recorded discussions and live Q&As. However, not everything is happening on YouTube. For example, Adult Swim, which typically holds its own carnival adjacent to the festival, will be streaming panels on Twitch instead.

That said, for the most part, your best bet is to just keep refreshing Comic-Con's YouTube page once the show begins in earnest on Thursday.

What else can I do at Comic-Con@Home?

You can always check out the virtual Comic-Con Museum, which is a real thing in San Diego that visitors to the show often don't have time to see in person. Gaming events will be held on Discord. SDCC's annual Art Show and Masquerade will take place on Tumblr, and fan viewing parties are being organized through the Scener watch party Chrome extension. Finally, keep an eye out for some virtual activations to celebrate your favorite shows and movies as more events are announced in the next few days.