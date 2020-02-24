Clone Wars Season 7 leaks reveal a surprising Solo connection

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 is off to an exciting start with "The Bad Batch," but it's only a matter of time before the show returns to its most important character: former Jedi trainee Ahsoka Tano. Now, a recent plot leak could reveal exactly when Clone Wars will shift its focus to Ahsoka, and it might also reveal the return of another important character.

Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for The Clone Wars Season 7.

The latest leak comes from Star Wars blogger Jordan Maison, who recently tweeted alleged titles and summaries for Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 5 and 6. Here's what he claims to know:

705 - "Gone With a Trace"

Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.

706 - "Deal No Deal"

Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

There's not a ton of info here beyond the reveal that Ahsoka will play a leading role in these episodes. However, one other detail does raise some interesting questions: the Pyke Syndicate.

If you saw Solo: A Star Wars Adventure, you probably remember the Pyka Syndicate. It was the crime family/organization that controlled Kessel and the mines on that planet where spice and coaxium were extracted. Not ringing a bell? Well, you'll definitely remember this guy...

Remember me? Lucasfilm

The point is, The Clone Wars Season 7 could back characters and a location from Han Solo's live-action spinoff movie. To be fair, that's not as big a deal as you might think. The Pyke Syndicate actually showed up in previous seasons of Clone Wars before appearing in Solo. So it would almost be surprising if these guys didn't turn up in Season 7.

However, this raises an even more interesting possibility. In previous seasons of Clone Wars, the Pyke Syndicate was more than just a shady mining operation, they were direct allies of Darth Maul and his Shadow Collective.

After surviving the end of The Phantom Menace, Maul eventually turned up in Clone Wars and played a pretty big role in the galactic civil war. Obi-Wan eventually killed him for good (we think), but that happened in another cartoon, Rebels, set years after Clone Wars. In between those two shows, Maul also showed up in Solo as the secret leader behind another criminal organization: Crimson Dawn.

Why does any of this matter? Well, considering that a Solo sequel is probably never going to happen, Clone Wars Season 7 may be our best shot at finding out how Maul ended up running Crimson Dawn in the first place.

With Ahsoka and the Pyke Syndicate both set to make their onscreen return in an upcoming Clone Wars episode, we may only be a few short weeks from finally getting an answer.