Here's exactly when you can watch Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 2 on Disney+

After kicking off last week with "The Bad Batch," Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 returns this Friday with Episode 2, "A Distant Echo." So what time exactly does the new episode release on Disney+?

Here's what you need to know to ensure you're watching the latest episode of Clone Wars as soon as possible — whether or not you've got Jedi reflexes.

Back when Disney+ first launched with the premiere of The Mandalorian we were a little unclear on exactly what time new episodes would release. But four months later, the streaming service has streamlined its process. New episodes release each Friday at 3 a.m. Eastern.

Why 3 a.m.? Well, the obvious reason is that 3 a.m. Eastern is midnight in California, which is where Disney is based. The same goes for Netflix, while Amazon typically releases new shows at midnight Greenwich Mean Time, meaning they actually come out a day early in the U.S.

While you wait for Clone Wars Season 7, Episode 2 to release on Disney+, check out the trailer above and read on for even more info about "A Distant Echo."

Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 1 dropped us into the middle of a conflict on the planet Anaxes where the Republic is getting their butts handed to them by the Separatists and their droid army. The Separatists just took control of a key ship-making facility, and, in response, the Republic sends a ragtag team of clones into the heart of the enemy army to investigate why they keep getting outflanked.

Led by the clone commander Rex, the Bad Batch (a group of imperfect clones with special skills) discover a secret message from another planet revealing that Rex's friend and fellow clone Echo (who he thought was dead) is actually alive. Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 2 will focus on the ensuing rescue mission while presumably revealing what the Separatists are doing with Echo in the first place and revealing how he survived.

Here's the official synopsis for Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 2 :

Believing that MIA soldier Echo may still be alive, Rex's mission becomes doubly important. Alongside the Bad Batch and Anakin Skywalker, the clone captain launches a dangerous covert rescue.

Check out the episode on Friday, and then come back to Inverse for more analysis.