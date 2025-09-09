The DC Universe contains way more than just Clark Kent and his extended family, even if that isn’t obvious yet. We’ve only seen Superman on the silver screen so far, but he’ll soon be joined by Supergirl in June 2026. Then, later next year, we’ll get our first non-Kryptonian movie star. It’s not what fans were expecting, but it’s exactly what the new DCU needs to prove that it’s more than just the Justice League all over again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Clayface, from when the movie hits theaters to who will be its silty star.

What Is The Clayface Release Date?

Clayface arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026, a few months after Supergirl’s June 26, 2026, premiere. While that’s still some time away, the date is probably fixed at this point, as filming has been underway since the end of August.

Tom Rhys Harries will play Clayface. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

What Is The Plot Of Clayface?

Clayface has had a variety of identities over the years, although the moody shapeshifter has always been one of Batman’s most prominent enemies. The Clayface movie was written by Mike Flanagan, the creator of various Netflix horror shows and Stephen King adaptations. Back in 2021, Flanagan spoke fondly of the Batman: The Animated Series two-parter “Feat of Clay,” suggesting the movie would be inspired by that origin story, although James Gunn later described the film as a “body horror.”

All of these clues may be moot, as Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini was later brought in to rewrite the script. Outside of the odd set photo, it seems like we’ll have to wait for the trailer to learn the ins and outs.

Is There A Trailer For Clayface?

Not yet, but we’ll provide an update once the first teaser arrives. By the time you take your seat for Supergirl, it’s likely you’ll see a trailer for Clayface beforehand.

Mike Flanagan wrote the initial Clayface script. Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who Is In The Cast Of Clayface?

We don’t know much about the cast yet, but the two stars of the movie are:

Tom Rhys Harries as Clayface, an actor who gets transformed into a being made of clay.

Naomi Ackie, as a “fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist.”

The movie will also feature Max Minghella as “John,” and Eddie Marsan in an undisclosed role.

While we know Harries is playing Clayface, which Clayface is unconfirmed. Recent set photos suggest he’s playing Matt Hagen, a treasure hunter transformed by a radioactive pool of goo. The film’s version, however, will still be an actor first and foremost.

Will There Be A Clayface 2?

There aren’t any immediate plans for a Clayface 2, but Clayface will likely appear in future DC projects. Learn what makes him tick before he gets punched in an upcoming film.

Clayface hits theaters on September 11, 2026.