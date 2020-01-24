'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 4 release date, cast, trailer for witchy Netflix drama

There’s no rest for the wicked in Greendale. Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina leaned heavily into mythical lore as the witch’s coven fought against visiting pagans intent on bringing back the old gods to Earth. While Sabrina’s family spear-headed the fight against the pagans, Sabrina had other matters to attend to in Hell. Namely, defending her place as Queen of Hell against Prince Caliban.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

With Season 4 already a go, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina seems ready to take things to the next level following its trippy Season 3 finale, promising even more mythology-laden goodness and a new god to worship. Praise Hecate!

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 4 of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

When will Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrive on Netflix?

While showrunners confirmed the series had been renewed through its fourth season back in December 2018, Netflix has not scheduled a premiere date . The streaming service did, however, order a total of 16 more episodes at that time. Since Season 3 consists of eight episodes, expect Season 4 to have the same amount.

Season 3 debuted January 24. The series has a history of releasing new episodes within a few months. Season 1 debuted in October 2018, with Season 2 following in April 2019. It’s possible Season 4 will be on Netflix by the end of the year, as it's currently filming in Vancouver.

Is there a trailer for Season 4?

Not yet. The trailer for Season 3 didn’t drop until a few weeks before it premiered and it’s likely the Season 4 trailer will follow suit. Until then, you can rewatch the "Straight to Hell" music video trailer. It never gets old.

What is the plot of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4?

Plot details are scarce at this stage. Based on the Season 3 finale, the next batch of episodes will likely delve into the new threat that Greendale (and the world) will face. The coven’s shift to worship Hecate in place of the Dark Lord might also be a point of contention in Season 4.

The Season 3 finale saw Father Blackwood align himself with the pagans, but he escaped unharmed, thanks to the Mark of Cain. Blackwood completed the ritual to summon the eldritch terrors, far more powerful than the Dark Lord, and he unleashed the mysterious creature nestled inside the egg he’d collected in Scotland. Expect Season 4 to tackle the aftermath of Father Blackwood’s actions.

There’s also the fact that Sabrina created what Ambrose called a “time paradox” with her decision to rule as Queen of Hell and live a normal life in Greendale. The ramifications of such an act aren’t clear yet, but Season 4 will likely delve into the effects of Sabrina’s meddling with time.

Sabrina and her aunties Zelda and Hilda, back together again. Netflix

Who is included in the Sabrina Season 4 cast?

While everyone died while Sabrina was busy collecting the Unholy Regalia, a time-travel twist brought most everyone back. Netflix hasn’t confirmed who will be back, but expect the returning cast to include Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Ross Lynch, Lachlan Watson, Richard Coyle, and Michelle Gomez.

Since Abigail Cowen’s Dorcas died in Season 3, it’s doubtful she’ll return. Sam Corlett’s Prince Caliban, who was turned to stone and trapped in the ninth circle of Hell, could return if he manages to escape, but only time will tell.

Will there be more musical numbers in Season 4?

Yes! Season 3 already included a number of musical moments, including Baxter High Ravenettes’ rendition of DMC’s “It’s Tricky,” Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey,” and a take on Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag,” performed by Fright Club band members Harvey, Roz, and Theo. Now, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the tradition of musical performances will continue in Season 4, as they’ve become a “hallmark of the show.” Praise Hecate!

Here’s what Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly about what to expect:

“It’s been so fun and so pop and so youthful. We had that music video that Netflix released and people loved it. I loved it! At the risk of spoiling part 4, we have an epic battle of the bands episode [coming], which I love.”

Sounds like the Fright Club will be in a competition of some sort, and that’s right up the show’s alley.