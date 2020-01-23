Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for its third season — technically called "Part 3" — on January 24, and based on what we know from the cliffhanger ending to Part 2, we're all going to go to hell when the new season is released very soon.

But when exactly can fans of the dark fantasy series rejoin Sabrina and friends on her magic-filled misadventures? The good news is that it's very soon, but the (potentially) bad news is that if you want to start watching ASAP, you'll have to do so under the cover of darkness.

At what time exactly will Netflix release Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will be released on Netflix at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, January 24, 2020. For any witches and warlocks whose covens are on the west coast, the new season will be available to stream at the stroke of midnight for the witching hour at 12 a.m. Pacific time. Which is to say that across the United States, Part 3 will release at the exact same moment. (Assuming Netflix's dark ritual goes according to plan.) For the most devoted witches and warlocks out there, the earliest possible time you can finish all 8 episodes from Part 3 would be sometime around 11 a.m. Eastern — assuming you don't mind losing sleep over it.

This is the traditional timeframe that Netflix unlocks new content on a daily basis, and most original series and movies are added on Fridays, so the familiar cycle remains unbroken for the streaming platform.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 picks up where Part 2 left off, with Sabrina having narrowly avoided her destiny as the Herald of Hell. She was destined to help her father, Satan, invade Earth with armies of demons to subjugate the human race. Thanks to a complicated plan that involved plenty of dark magic, Sabrina's coven was able to subdue Satan by trapping him inside the body of her boyfriend, warlock Nicholas Scratch. When Part 3 begins, Lilith is in charge of hell, keeping watch over Lucifer and Nicholas while Sabrina schemes to somehow save Nicholas with the help of the newly established “The Fright Club” consisting of her mortal friends Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo.

Sabrina becomes a cheerleader in Part 3, as if she has time for it. Netflix

But Sabrina winds up having to deal with magical threats on three fronts: Not only does she try to save Nicholas, but a tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil threatens her coven and a Prince of Hell called Caliban wants the throne for himself, forcing Sabrina to become the queen of hell (she's royalty after all). Then there is, of course, her mortal affairs at Greendale High School to worry about. How will the new Queen of Hell balance it all?

Thankfully, you won't have to wait much longer to find out, because all 8 episodes of the new season will be available to stream very soon.