Here's exactly when you can watch Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix

We haven't visited the gritty world of Netflix's Castlevania since October 2018, and at long last, the series returns with more adventures from monster hunter Trevor Belmont and his mage companion Sypha Belnades after they parted ways with Alucard last season. With Dracula dead, an enormous power vacuum in the world of the vampires means dramatic developments for everyone, and fans will be able to see how that plays out when Castlevania Season 3 releases on March 5.

But exactly when will Netflix release Castlevania Season 3?

Netflix is consistent with the exact timing that new episodes and movies are added to the platform, but it's not exactly ideal — especially if you're on the east coast of the United States. We know that Castlevania Season 3 will be released on Thursday, March 5, but at exactly what time? Netflix unlocks new content at precisely 3 a.m. Eastern or, in other words, at the stroke of midnight on the west coast. So unless folks want to stay up incredibly late to see what happens next to Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, you might have to wait until the weekend.

Castlevania Season 3 will be 10 episodes long and focus primarily on the fallout of Dracula's death and the lasting implications. "Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector," the brief official synopsis for the new season reads, which picks up about a month after the events of Season 2.

An entire area of land in Eastern Europe now has no vampire governor ruling over it, so the conniving Carmilla hatches a plot to seize control, essentially locking all of the humans in like livestock. She's kept Hector as a prisoner all this time, and his Forgemaster abilities are a vital part of her plan to build up an army to become the new vampiric superpower. Meanwhile, having been teleported to the African desert for his own safety by Dracula, the other Forgemaster Isaac rampages across the continent, building an army of monsters along the way to track down Hector.

Then there's obviously Trevor and Sypha, who agreed to team up permanently at the end of Season 2. They're traveling the lands defeating monsters for profit, and they've also become romantically entangled — which was inevitable considering the fact that in wider Castlevania canon, their offspring go on to star in many other stories. They happen upon a small town quickly in the series where they encounter a sinister conspiracy related to a local religious order.

Alucard remained behind at his father's castle, now permanently fixed above the former Belmont estate. He contends with a "pair of admirers," but there's no telling how that develops over the season. A surprising new addition in Season 3 is Saint Germain, a time-traveling magician from the video games who has been adapted into something just as intriguing in the new season.

Expect plenty of graphic magical fantasy violence in the new season that just might be the most wicked yet.