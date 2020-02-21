Captain Marvel 2 and Blade release dates leaked by alleged insider

The entire Marvel fandom lost their minds when Mahershela Ali walked onstage at Comic Con last year to announce a new Blade movie. The infamous half-vampire vampire-hunter was coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — likely in Phase Five several years down the road — and that was a big deal; made even bigger by Ali's pedigree as an Oscar-winning actor.

Since that event, where Marvel boss Kevin Feige also casually announced plans for Captain Marvel 2, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, we haven't heard anything official about either of those movies. However, a recent leak from one of the most trusted MCU scoopers on the internet may reveal the exact release dates for both Captain Marvel 2 and Blade.

We've been keeping an eye on Twitter user @_CharlesMurphy ever since he accurately leaked all those Marvel Comic Con announcements a couple of days before the actual event. Since then, he's made a habit of keeping a pinned tweet at the top of his account that lists unconfirmed release dates for upcoming Marvel movies premiered between the years 2022 and 2024.

Until recently, that list only included Ant-Man 3 on February 18, 2022 and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. But on Thursday evening, Murphy added two more items to the lineup:

Captain Marvel 2: July 7, 2022

Blade: October 7, 2022

Captain Marvel 2's release date doesn't come as a huge surprise. That movie has been in the works for a while and Brie Larson seems eager to return to the role. Blade is a bigger shock, though. We didn't expect this movie to take precedence over Fantastic Four, the X-Men, or Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Now, it looks like when those movies do arrive it will be in a world where Blade already exists.

The fact that Captain Marvel 2 and Blade might release so close to each other is also interesting. Will they be connected? Could Blade should up in the post-credits for CM2? Or even in the movie itself? (Also, if Murphy is right then 2022 is going to be absolutely stacked for Marvel fans — and that's not even including the Disney+ shows).

Of course, this is all speculation for now. As Murphy always notes, these dates are "subject to change." So don't make any Blade-centric plans for October 2022 just yet, though maybe you should start thinking about a Halloween costume...