Captain America: Brave New World is a whole lot of movie. It’s just the second Marvel project to hit theaters after a year-long hiatus, and like its immediate predecessor, Deadpool & Wolverine, it has a lot to say about the state of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) is back, and now he’s the President of the United States. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is also, officially, our new Captain America, which means the Avengers could soon get a new leader. Either way, the MCU will never be the same.

All this and more is explored in Sam’s first solo adventure as Cap. Brave New World is essentially a simultaneous sequel to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eternals, and one of the MCU’s first films, The Incredible Hulk. As such, its story covers a lot of ground, and given that it’s a Marvel film, it’s natural to expect that story to continue after the credits roll. Do you need to stay to catch a post-credits stinger after Brave New World comes to an end? Here’s a spoiler-free guide to what lies ahead.

Is There A Credits Scene In Captain America 4?

Yes, there is. Captain America: Brave New World has one final scene that appears at the very end of the credits. If you want to see how the film’s events could inform the MCU’s future, be sure to stick around through Brave New World’s main credits sequence — which features a new song by Kendrick Lamar, believe it or not — and the longer crawl that follows.

Brave New World seems to be contributing to a growing MCU trend. In the past, the majority of Marvel films have featured two credits scenes: one that actually moves the plot forward, and another that jiust calls back to a joke or cameo in the film. But Brave New World — like Deadpool & Wolverine and The Marvels — prefers to keep things simple. That may be disappointing for those looking for more Cap content, but this won’t be the last we see of the hero. All roads lead to a major team-up in Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s safe to assume Sam Wilson will soon be back to lead a new team of Avengers into battle.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.