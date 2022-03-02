Bullet Train release date, trailer, cast and more for the Brad Pitt action movie

Five assassins board a high-speed train running through Japan. Shenanigans occur.

Coming to screens this summer, Bullet Train is a new movie from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) with an all-star ensemble cast. Based on the 2010 novel by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie stars a handful of assassins who learn their targets are intertwined.

Here’s everything we know about Bullet Train, including its release date, plot synopsis, cast, and more. Come back to this page regularly, as we’ll update when we learn more about what awaits on this deadly commute.

When will Bullet Train open in theaters?

Bullet Train will be released in theaters on July 15, 2022.

Where can I watch the trailer for Bullet Train?

The trailer for Bullet Train arrived on March 2. You can watch it below.

What is Bullet Train?

Bullet Train is a new movie from director David Leitch, a former actor and stuntman turned director of blockbusters like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and most recently, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The movie is based on the 2010 novel by acclaimed crime novelist Kōtarō Isaka.

What is the plot of Bullet Train?

Bullet Train is the story of five assassins who board a high-speed train running through modern Japan. The assassins learn their goals are somehow connected — the trailer indicates a MacGuffin in the shape of a precious briefcase — which pits them all against each other.

The official synopsis from Sony is as follows:

“An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.”

Who is starring in Bullet Train?

Bullet Train features a large ensemble cast, with plenty of familiar faces if you’ve seen your share of Marvel movies:

Brad Pitt as “Ladybug,” an assassin hoping to leave his work behind when he’s pulled into an assignment that takes him on a trip across Japan.

Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as “Prince.”

Andrew Koji (Warrior, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins) as “Kimura.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as “Tangerine.”

Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) as “Lemon.”

Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker) as “Hornet.”

Sandra Bullock as “Maria Beetle.”

The rest of the credited cast currently do not have confirmed character names, but will appear in the movie.

Masi Oka (Heroes)

Michael Shannon

Logan Lermon (Percy Jackson)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Westworld)

Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad, The Boys)

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny

Why does Bullet Train look so... cool?

What’s most notable about Bullet Train is its unmistakable style. Set to a foreign language cover of The Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive,” Bullet Train is hyping untold levels of fun. There’s wisely choreographed and well-directed action, and humor woven in. Observe the logic in the “quiet car” fight scene between Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry, and see how it all builds to a punchline about being whisper silent.

Some viewers are expressing wariness at the movie’s visual tropes of neo-noir Japanese aesthetics. That it’s also based on a Japanese novel yet has a significant number of white actors (although many of the book’s characters have ethnically ambiguous codenames) is another potential issue. Still, Bullet Train has style, one that’s been sorely lacking in most mainstream action movies today.

Where can I see still images of Bullet Train?

Brad Pitt stars Bullet Train, based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle. It opens in theaters on July 15. Sony Pictures Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) co-stars as “Lemon,” a fellow assassin onboard a high-speed train running through Japan. Sony Pictures Joey King also stars in Bullet Train as “Prince.” Sony Pictures Hiroyuki Sanada, also seen in movies like The Wolverine and Army of the Dead, stars in Bullet Train in a major capacity. Sony Pictures Aaron Taylor-Johnson also boards Bullet Train as “Tangerine,” another assassin after the same briefcase. Sony Pictures Rapper Bad Bunny also co-stars in Bullet Train as a rival assassin. Sony Pictures