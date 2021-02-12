Borderlands is the weirdest video game movie in the works right now. The franchise itself is already wacky, and the director and actors that have been revealed for the project so far are just as odd. Video game movies vary wildly in quality. Some are great, others are passible blockbusters, and others are complete trash.

We won't know where Borderlands will fall until it is released, but there's clearly a lot of surprising talent behind the project. This is everything we know about the upcoming Borderlands movie as of February 2021.

Before you keep going: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

When is the Borderlands movie release date?

Currently, the Borderlands film does not have a release date yet. A director and several actors have been attached to the project, but the film is still in pre-production. Still, we likely won't have a firm release date or window for sure until we get closer to when they start filming.

Other factors may also push back its release. It isn't uncommon for video game movies to get stuck in development hell. In fact, talk of a Borderlands movie goes as far back as 2015! With movie theaters still mostly shut down due to Covid-19, Lionsgate might wait to release Borderlands if it isn't offloaded to a streaming service.

Is there a Borderlands movie trailer?

No . As it hasn't even started filming and we don't have a release date, no trailer for the project exists at this time. If you want to get a feel for what the games are like, you can check out a trailer for Borderlands 3 below.

Who is the Borderlands movie director?

Currently, Eli Roth is attached to direct the Borderlands movie. This is a somewhat surprising choice as the director is typically associated with gore-heavy horror movies. Still, that inclination towards horror will help him realize the more violent aspects of the Borderlands franchise.

As for the other creatives behind the project, the script was rewritten by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin, who is also working on HBO's The Last of Us show. Lionsgate, Arad Productions, and Picturestar are the studios behind the project. From the video game side of things, 2K's CEO Strauss Zelnick and Gearbox's controversial founder Randy Pitchford are also executive producers on the project.

Who is in the Borderlands movie cast?

So far, four very notable actors have been attached to the Borderlands movie and are playing recognizable characters. On February 11, 2021, it was confirmed that Jack Black will voice Claptrap, the annoyingly funny robot that serves as both a help and a hindrance to the vault haunter it works with.

So far, two vault hunters from the first Borderlands game have actors. Cate Blanchet t has been attached to the project as Lilith, a Siren with superhuman abilities, since May 2020. In January 2021, Kevin Hart joined the project as the super-soldier Roland, and in February 2020 Jamie Lee Curtis joined as an archeologist named Patricia Tannis.

So far, the cast is filled with A-List stars, and there are still a lot of characters that still need to be cast. The cast is a solid mix of action and comedy stars, which is perfect for a Borderlands movie.

What is the Borderlands story?

For those not familiar with the franchise, Borderlands is a first-person shooter series that puts an emphasis on comedy in its sci-fi world. Each game typically follows a group of "Vault Hunters" as they explore the planet of Pandora for Vaults that contain riches and very advance tech.

The Borderlands games also put an emphasis on cooperative multiplayer and finding loot. Gearbox

Pandora is a violent planet with lots of alien creatures, mega-corporations, and a faction of outlaws and bandits literally called Psychos, so most situations devolve into a shootout. It's a franchise known for its memorable characters, so fans should get a kick out of seeing many of them realized in film.

With how the casting has gone so far, it seems like the movie could be adapting the events of the first Borderlands game. If you want to catch up on that story, the first game was remastered for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019. You'll then have four more games to play through ahead of whenever this movie finally comes out.