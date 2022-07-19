The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 seemingly confirmed by Lucasfilm poster leak

The Book of Boba Fett was a delightful interlude in the Star Wars story. In-between the release of The Mandalorian Season 2 and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett combined elements of the former’s genre action and the latter’s prequel nostalgia into a standalone adventure following Boba Fett as he starts his own empire.

It felt like the story ended in a natural place, but could Boba have further adventures on the horizon? One leak suggests just that. Here’s what might be in store for the future for Tatooine’s newest crime lord.

Redditor SomeBoredBoi posted a Spanish poster for recent and upcoming Disney+ products, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian Season 3. There was also something new: The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 was listed as “coming soon.”

Is this a marketing mistake, or an accidental leak? There’s no telling at the moment, but this is definitely a spark of hope for the fans who were hoping the Boba-based interlude was more than just a one-off.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Assuming there is a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, when can we expect to see it? Considering how Season 1 tied into The Mandalorian Season 2, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything until well after The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+. That could potentially make Boba Fett Season 2 a 2024 release, depending on how quickly it’s produced.

There is one issue that makes this poster suspicious, however. It doesn’t appear that other upcoming Star Wars shows like Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, or The Acolyte are on it, so why would a season that probably wouldn’t be out for two years be included on it when shows coming much sooner don’t even merit a mention?

Could Cobb Vanth be part of a future Book of Boba Fett season? Lucasfilm

Still, there are no shortage of ways for the story of Boba and friends to continue. In the post-credits scene of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 we saw Cobb Vanth in Boba’s bacta tank, healing from a run-in with Cad Bane. In Season 2, could the Sheriff of Freetown become one of Boba’s lieutenants? Or is he more likely to have his own arc in a future season of The Mandalorian?

The Book of Boba Fett has always been a Mandalorian-adjacent show, to the point where one episode of Season 1 barely contained Boba Fett at all and instead essentially functioned as a bonus episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. If The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 does get announced, the Star Wars Disney+ universe will be much bigger by the time it does, and the series could supplement and flesh out a variety of other shows.