Boba Fett ending explained, and how it sets up Season 2

And just like that, as mysteriously as he had arrived, he was gone. The story of Boba Fett has come to an end — for now — but what does the show’s Season 1 ending mean for the future of Star Wars and the possibilities of Book of Boba Fett Season 2? Let’s explain.

Warning! Spoilers below for The Book of Boba Fett finale.

Boba Fett ending explained

In a finale directed by showrunner Robert Rodriguez, The Book of Boba Fett ends with a standoff between good and evil that’s half Western throwback and half kaiju smackdown (two great tastes that... frankly taste kind of weird together). Boba, Mando, Grogu, the mods, Black Krrsantan, and a battalion of fighters from Freetown face off against the Pyke Syndicate and their allies (Cad Bane included).

However, things really escalate when the Pykes unleash a pair of massive Scorpenek droids with energy shields and deadly cannons. In return, Boba Fett finally rides the rancor, who beats the robots only to go on a rampage of his own only Baby Yoda can stop.

Boba Fett rides the rancor. Lucasfilm

Ultimately, things work out pretty well for Team Boba Fett. Fennec Shand takes out the Pyke leaders and the mayor of Mos Espa in cold blood, leaving Fett to run the city as he sees fit. Meanwhile, Mando and Grogu fly off into Mandalorian Season 3, while Cobb Vanth recuperates in the bacta tank. (Dear Disney: please give robot-Timothy Olyphant his own Star Wars spinoff.)

In short, Boba Fett’s ending does a good job wrapping up all its loose threads, even if it isn’t particularly satisfying. No one has grown or changed very much by the end. Boba is still Boba, an unsure leader who can’t decide if he wants to rule with fear or respect (and doesn’t seem particularly interested in leading at all). If anything, Boba Fett does more to set up The Mandalorian Season 3 than it does a direct Season 2 of its own story, so will we even get Boba Fett Season 2?

Will there be a Boba Fett Season 2?

When will we see Boba Fett next? Lucasfilm

Short answer: We don’t know. Lucasfilm hasn’t announced anything either way, and the post-credits scene doesn’t suggest Boba Fett Season 2 is a top priority.

It’s also worth noting that there are a lot of other Star Wars shows currently in the pipeline, including Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian Season 3. It seems more likely that the next time we see Boba will be on Din Djarin’s show, which could in turn set up Boba Fett Season 2 to arrive a couple of years from now.

Sadly in the meantime for Boba fans, there’s little to make us believe Boba Fett Season 2 is a top priority for the Star Wars franchise, but if there’s anything this show has made clear, it’s that there’s no issue a cameo can’t solve.