The Mandalorian spin-off Star Wars fans have all been waiting for is almost here. Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, is the first Star Wars character to get his own live-action show after appearing in Mandalorian Season 2.

Aptly titled, The Book of Boba Fett will explore new and possibly several chapters in the bounty hunter’s life, answering age-old canon questions while diving into his evolution as a character. In addition to Morrison, the series will feature Ming-Na Wen as Fennec, who viewers also met in The Mandalorian. With executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni running the show and director Robert Rodriguez reportedly helming the first three episodes, there’s much to anticipate from this new entry in the Star Wars universe.

Here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch The Book of Boba Fett when it first premieres.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 release date?

The Book of Boba Fett debuts its first episode on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 premiere time?

Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Episode 1 of The Book of Boba Fett will be available to stream on Wednesday, December 29, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 will have seven episodes, with Episode 1 premiering Wednesday, December 29 on Disney+. The show’s remaining six episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Boba Fett’s episodes are titled as “chapters,” similar to The Mandalorian. However, we don’t know yet what the full titles of the episodes will be.

Here is the full schedule for The Book of Boba Fett Season 1:

Chapter 1 - December 29

- December 29 Chapter 2 - January 5

- January 5 Chapter 3 - January 12

- January 12 Chapter 4 - January 19

- January 19 Chapter 5 - January 26

- January 26 Chapter 6 - February 2

- February 2 Chapter 7 - February 9

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1?

Lucasfilm has not revealed the runtime for Episode 1. If The Book of Boba Fett is anything like The Mandalorian — which is very likely — its episodes could range from 25 minutes to 47 minutes in length.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1?

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ exclusive series, which means viewers will need to become paid subscribers to stream all seven episodes of the Star Wars series.

Is there a Book of Boba Fett trailer?

Yes. There is an official trailer, along with several TV spots, highlighting different scenes from The Book of Boba Fett. We’ve embedded all four videos below for your viewing pleasure.