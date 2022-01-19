Book of Boba Fett episode 4 ending just teased a huge Star Wars cameo

Before the ending of The Book of Boba Fett, a major Star Wars cameo is coming. And now, with the ending of the fourth episode, “The Gathering Storm,” one Easter egg makes it pretty clear who’s making a comeback. Spoilers ahead.

In the final moments of Chapter 4, “The Gathering Storm,” Boba Fett and Fennec Shand discuss their next moves in the coming war against the Pyke Syndicate. Essentially, although Boba Fett is confident that various other crime factions on Tatooine will support him long-term, in the short-term he simply lacks the numbers to fight all the Pyke troops. Sure, he’s got his gang of Mods on speeder bikes, and, by the end of Chapter 4, he’s even got the Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan on his side. Still, it’s not quite enough. So where is Fett gonna get the extra help to take out the Pykes?

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SCI-FI MOVIE? Tell us now for a chance to get paid to write an article for Inverse.

Fennec suggests Fett hire some help. And we already know who she’s talking about. Lucasfilm

One Easter egg confirms the return of Mando

As Fennec and Fett talk strategy, Fennec suggests using some of Fett’s cash to get some help. “Credits can buy you muscle if you know where to look.” And as she says this, the Ludwig Göransson-composed musical theme from The Mandalorian is clearly heard. This is the first time this musical theme has been heard outright in The Book of Boba Fett, which can really only mean one thing, Din Djarin, Mando himself, is clearly crossing over to The Book of Boba Fett.

But, when Mando does show up, who is he bringing with him?

The battle where Mando won the Darksaber. Lucasfilm

The Darksaber connection

If Fennec Shand and Boba Fett decide to hire Mando to help them fight off the Pyke army, clearly they’ll need more than just him. In this way, an upcoming climactic battle in The Book of Boba Fett could have been foreshadowed by the Season 2 ending of The Mandalorian.

Although we tend to focus on the moment where Mando gave Baby Yoda to Luke Skywalker, the other major development in the finale of Mandalorian Season 2 was the moment Mando won the Darksaber from Moff Gideon. Much to the chagrin of Bo-Katan, Mando getting that saber officially made him ruler of all the Mandalorians.

Bo-Katan’s Nite Owls in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

A Mandalorian army is surely coming

So, what this means is that when Mando comes to help out Boba Fett — because he obviously will help — he’ll also bring with him, possibly, an entire army of other Mandalorians. Will Bo-Katan be a part of this? Has she learned to accept King Fett? Will Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) also be there?

On top of all of this, if Boba and Fennec do contact a large, official part of the Mandalorians, the question of where those Mandalorians are coming from is big. Throughout The Mandalorian, it was strongly established that the planet Mandalore itself was either abandoned or no longer inhabitable. Bo-Katan threw some of this into question in Mando Season 2. So, will we get a glimpse of the planet Mandalore itself in The Book of Boba Fett?

In addition to the inevitable cool cameos, getting a look at Mandalore could be a welcome change for Boba Fett. Even Luke Skywalker had to take a break from Tatooine for a while.