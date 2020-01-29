Here's exactly when you can watch the 'BoJack Horseman' finale on Netflix

When BoJack Horseman first premiered on Netflix back in 2014, I never thought I'd get this sentimental over an alcoholic cartoon horse. But the adult-oriented series quickly proved itself to be just as smart and deep as anything else in the crowded landscape of 2010s television. So with the final episodes of BoJack (Season 6 Part 2, to be specific), fans of the series probably have a lot of questions. I can't answer most of those until the episodes air, but there's one I can clear up right now: What time exactly does BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 2 release on Netflix?

Ready? Set an alarm clock because BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 2 will debut on Netflix on Friday, January 31 at... 3 a.m. Eastern. Yes, that's an ungodly hour, even for a party animal like BoJack, but there's a good reason for it. Or at least, there's a reason.

Netflix always drops new shows and movies at 3 a.m. Eastern because that's midnight in California where the company is based. In other words, as soon as the day officially begins at Netflix HQ, new episodes of BoJack go live. Unfortunately, that means anyone on the East coast has to decide between staying up until 3 a.m. on a Thursday night or just waiting until Friday (or, more likely, the weekend).

Netflix isn't alone in releasing new content at 3 a.m. Eastern. Any Star Trek fans eager to watch new Picard episodes face the same issue with CBS All Access. Disney+ isn't any better either, dropping new episodes of The Mandalorian in the wee hours of the morning. My personal theory is that 3 a.m. is a safe time to release new streaming content since servers are less busy and less likely to bug out, but I refuse to rule out the possibility that streaming services are actively torturing fans with this ubiquitous release time.

Speaking of torture, you can expect plenty of trauma and grief in the final episodes of BoJack Horseman, though there are some great jokes too along with all the visual animal-based puns you've come to expect. (My personal favorite in Season 6 Part 2 was a poster for the Wes Anderson movie Rushmole. As in Rushmore, but starring a mole.)

I won't go into any more detail on the specifics of BoJack Season 6 Part 2 just yet, but come back on Friday morning for a deeper dive into some of the final season's best moments. In the meantime, be sure to read my review (it's almost entirely spoiler free) while you wait for the end to begin.