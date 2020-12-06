Big Mouth Season 4 is finally here, and you know what that means — it's time to start obsessing over the Season 5 release date. If you're anything like me, you already binged through all ten new episodes in a blur of Hormone Monsters and puberty jokes, so you're probably wondering when the Netflix animated series will return.

Here's everything we know (or think we know) about Big Mouth Season 5, from the potential release date to how the future of the Big Mouth cinematic universe.

When is the Big Mouth Season 5 release date?

Historically, there's been a year-long gap between each season of Big Mouth. The show premiered on September 29, 2017, Season 2 arrived on October 5, 2018, and Season 3 hit Netflix on October 4, 2019. Season 4 was delayed slightly due to the coronavirus, which is why it was released on December 4, 2020.

What does that mean for the Big Mouth Season 5 release date? It's easy to think the series won't return for another 14 months, but all signs seem to suggest the show is back on track. During an online table read in March 2020, series creator Nick Kroll said the team was already working hard on Season 5.

"Big Mouth writer’s room has been at full throttle," he said to the rest of the cast and crew. "I’ve seen you over Zoom every day for the past two weeks.”

A recent New York Times article also confirmed that the team has been working on Season 5 since before the pandemic:

A few days earlier they had been dispatched on research assignments, each tackling a different topic — cystic acne, female friendship, revenge porn — to see whether it might qualify as a theme for Season 5. They had taken turns presenting their findings to the group; the research was now absorbed and being transformed into story lines.

Big Mouth is also an animated series, meaning the same sort of safety precautions you'd see on a live-action set aren't necessary. So it seems totally possible we'll see Big Mouth Season 5 released in December 2021 — or maybe even earlier.

It's also possible that we could get another one-off episode like Big Mouth's valentine's special. In that case, we could get more Big Mouth even sooner.

Will Jay and Lola remain a couple in 'Big Mouth' Season 5? Netflix

Is there a Big Mouth Season 5 trailer?

Not yet. You can expect one a few weeks before the release date, which likely means mid-November 2021.

How many episodes are in Big Mouth Season 5?

That same NYTimes article confirms that Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes, just like Season 4:

The numbers one through 10, for the season’s 10 episodes, were written on a whiteboard, and under the numbers were plot points on colored index cards.

Richard Kind plays Andrew's dad in 'Big Mouth.' Netflix

Is Big Mouth renewed for Season 5?

Yes! Netflix already renewed the show through Season 6. So there's plenty of Big Mouth left to go.

What's the plot of Big Mouth Season 5?

That's a tough one too. Season 4 ended with some major plot developments. Jessi moved back to Westchester to live with her dad, while Nick faced down his evil future-self and won. Most important, Missy discovered her true identity, symbolized by the transfer of the voice-acting role from Jenny Slate to Ayo Edebiri.

Each season of Big Mouth also drills in on certain emotions. Season 2 dealt with shame, while Season 4 introduced Tito the Anxiety Mosquito along with the Gratitoad. We don't know what issue Season 5 will tackle, but again, The Times provides a clue (emphasis added):

Conversation veered from Large Questions (Why does trauma affect people differently? How do you know if your father loves you?) to minor tangents (meatball subs; something called Big Nipple Energy).

Trauma feels like the perfect theme for Big Mouth to take on in Season 5, but we'll have to wait and see if it's a major plot point or just a one-episode theme.

Missy goes through a journey of self discovery in 'Big Mouth' Season 4. Netflix

Who's in the Big Mouth Season 5 cast?

You can expect all the standby stars of Big Mouth to return, including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells, Richard Kind, and more.

Season 4 also added Maria Bamford as the Anxiety Mosquito, Zach Galifinakis as the Gratitoad, and Seth Rogen as Nick's friend from camp. So it's possible any of those characters could return.

Finally, you can expect Ayo Edebiri to return as Missy after taking over the role in the final two episodes of Season 4.

What about Human Resources?

The first Big Mouth spinoff is already "in the pipeline," Big Mouth executive producer Mark Levin told Inverse in a recent interview. He also revealed that the new series will be the first from a just-launched production company called Brutus Pink that's also developing other ideas:

"We wanted to expand the Big Mouth universe. To support other people who have their own stories to tell and help them with our skills. We’re working with a bunch of writers to figure out a way to tell the best versions of their stories."