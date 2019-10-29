Netflix’s hit adult animated series about going through puberty, Big Mouth, had its Season 3 debut back in October 2020, and the series already has a lengthy, hormone-fueled future ahead since it was picked up for Seasons 4, 5, and 6. There’s even a Human Resources spin-off in the works, so we can all expect plenty more Big Mouth episodes until at least 2022.

Just like all of the characters, the show itself has been "going through chaaaanges!" Here's everything we know about the upcoming Season 4, including some of those changes.

Big Mouth Season 2 raised the stakes of this weird universe by introducing the Shame Wizard, and Season 3 continued that trend with the Menopause Banshee. What could possibly come next?

Big Mouth is best known for turning uncomfortable concepts like hormones, shame, and depression into fantastical creatures, and it stars Nick Kroll as many of the characters with an all-star voice acting team that includes the likes of John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, and formerly Jenny Slate.

Here’s everything we know about Big Mouth Season 4 (and beyond), from potential release dates and trailer news to what you should expect from the plot.

'Big Mouth' Season 2 had a fun musical number in a spa. Netflix

Is Big Mouth confirmed for Season 4?

Yes! In July 2019, Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll confirmed in a tweet posted to the show’s Twitter account that Netflix had picked up the series for Season 4, 5, and 6.

In an October 2019 interview with Esquire, Jay Bilzerian voice actor Jason Mantzoukas confirmed he’d already recorded his lines for Season 4. “I wish I could even tell you some of the [Season] 4 stuff. It’s so good. I’ve just recorded all of Season 4. I can’t remember what is 3 and what is 4.” That’s a strong indication that production is already very far long on the new season.

When is the Big Mouth Season 4 release date?

Season 1 was released September 29, 2017 on Netflix, with the second season arriving on October 5, 2018. Especially because Season 3 was released on October 4, it seems reasonable to assume that Season 4 will be released either on Friday, October 2, 2020 or the week after on October 9.

The latest official word from Netflix came on August 28, 2020. An official press release about a casting announcement confirmed that Season 4 would premiere "Fall 2020." While that's technical anywhere from late September to early December, a release date that first week of October makes the most sense.

Is there a Big Mouth Season 4 trailer yet?

There’s no trailer for Big Mouth Season 4 yet, and the Season 3 trailer didn’t arrive until mid- to late-September a few weeks ahead of the new season’s release. If that release schedule continues, then we can expect a legit trailer sometime in September 2020.

Season 3 did include a Valentine’s Day special that was released in February 2019, but it doesn't look like there are any other holiday specials planned for the show in the near future.

Are there any Big Mouth Season 4 casting changes?

Actress Jenny Slate left the show in July 2020, reasoning that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people." Slate, who is Jewish and white, voiced Missy, a young girl who is half-Jewish, half-Black.

Her decision came roughly a month after the killing of George Floyd at a time when the entertainment industry began to reckon with a lack of diversity in terms of representation across TV and film. A lengthy statement on Slate's Instagram account goes into further detail.

That same day, Nick Kroll released a statement via Twitter on behalf of the show's creators in support of Slate's decision.

"We sincerely apologize for and regret our initial decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character," it reads, conveying the intention to recast the character with a Black actor to better represent her identity.

Netflix then announced on August 28, 2020 that comedy writer and performer Ayo Edebiri would assume the role of Missy in the penultimate episode of Season 4.

“I was definitely a very uncomfortable child, so I think the show speaks to that and a lot of those feelings, which still resonate with me as an adult,” Edebiri told Variety. “I’m back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ is Bill Clinton’s autobiography and Nelson Mandela’s autobiography and a translation of ‘The Iliad’ in Latin. I was a true dork. So I don’t think I have to go too far to connect with Missy.”

Edebiri actually joined the Big Mouth team as a writer on Season 5 before being tapped for this new role, and there is reportedly a "moment" in the second-to-last episode of Season 4 that felt like a natural fit for some transition to happen for Missy.

“It’s about Missy’s continued evolution as a person — that she has all of these different parts of who she is," Kroll teased to Variety. "There’s the sidelines Missy and the more sexually adventurous Missy, mirror Missy, and then also this Missy that she’s been discovering [in Season 4] through hanging out with her cousins and really taking a look at her Black identity."

So it sounds like Big Mouth will dive into some meta-commentary with the character as Missy spends time with Black members of her family, and that will cause an identity shift that manifests as the change in voice. It's a provocative approach to really say something about the phenomenon; We'd expect nothing less from a show this smart.

Lola's forced to wear a Hamburglar costume during Season 3. Netflix

How did the end of Big Mouth Season 3 set up Season 4?

The last few episodes of Season 3 shattered the core friend group of Big Mouth.

After Nick kissed Missy in a later episode and even went on a date with her, Andrew discovered and took the betrayal really hard. It drove a wedge so big between the former best friends that in the finale, Andrew essentially broke up with Nick and didn’t go to summer camp. Similarly, Missy finds herself ostracized from both boys when Nick realizes he doesn’t want to date her. Kissing Nick also triggered a breakup between her and Lars, so everyone winds up alone.

Another dramatic change for the series is that Jessi’s mother decided that they were moving to New York City, leaving Missy with one less female friend. Matthew also expresses disappointment at her leaving, but during the superhero episode, Jessi’s truth powers reveal that he isn’t all that worried because he has his new boyfriend Aidan.

The only positive surprise comes from Jay, who uses his manic energy and everything he learned from living with Birch family to refurbish the Bilzerian home and bring something resembling love and joy to the household.

It feels like nothing will ever be the same when Big Mouth returns in Season 4.

Nick and Andrew go to Florida for an extreme (mis)adventure. Netflix

What will happen in Big Mouth Season 4?

Based on how things left off at the end of Season 3, it seems like we might get a time jump to reach Season 4 when the kids return to school in the fall. But a comment from Jason Mantzoukas hints otherwise:

“There were so many pieces of summer — you know, ups and downs and you had a whole years' worth of experiences in a summer,” he said during a New York Comic Con 2019 interview. “I love that the show is kind of allowing for time to move at that pace.”

Whether or not that's true, Jessi will probably be adjusting to life in the city, meeting new friends and dealing with the awkwardness of trying to fit in at a new school.

My own personal wish is that Nick hits a bit of a growth spurt and has an amazing time at summer camp. Maybe he even returns with a girlfriend? He and Andrew will still be on rough terms going into Season 4, but they’ll likely spend the season inevitably becoming close friends once again.

Will there be a Big Mouth Season 4 crossover with Human Resources?

During the New York Comic Con 2019 panel ahead of Big Mouth Season 3’s release, Nick Kroll teased that the show might return to the world of the hormone monsters in future seasons, and later on, he confirmed that a spinoff called Human Resources was in development.

“It’s about the monsters and the creatures who manage people,” Kroll said to the enthusiastic crowd at NYCC. “We’re excited to tell a lot of different stories, not just about puberty, but about all stages of life.”

He also confirmed that they’d start production on the new series only after finishing Big Mouth Season 5, so it’s possible we might get a backdoor pilot episode of sorts if the show revisits that world like it did in the Season 2 finale.