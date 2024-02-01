Beetlejuice is a cultural touchpoint for director Tim Burton and the entire gothic horror comedy genre. It combined a twisted sense of humor with a story about mortality, and all the classic hallmarks of a ghost story. Between this and the fact multiple generations of Hot Topic kids revere it, it’s surprising there’s never been a true sequel to the film, only an animated series and a Broadway musical. But that’s changing in 2024: we know there’s a sequel coming, and now we know the title.

Warner Bros. has released the poster for the Beetlejuice sequel, which will also be directed by Tim Burton. The movie now has a new title, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alluding to the first movie’s famous repetition of the title character’s name.

We now also know the release date: September 6, 2024, more than 36 years after the first film. Despite the huge gap between films, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara will reprise their roles as bio-exorcist Beetlejuice, moody Lydia Deetz, and artist Delia Deetz.

In the movie, Beetlejuice is summoned after his name is spoken three times. With the sequel now titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it seems like a third movie needs to be made to complete the naming pattern. If that’s the plan, hopefully it won’t take as long.

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will reappear alongside new star Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Warner Bros.

So what can we expect from the sequel? As the title suggests, it seems the story will double down on the unique tone that made Beetlejuice so memorable to begin with. Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script, and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will feature as Astrid Deetz, Lydia Deetz’s daughter. So expect the classic Burton style mixed with the storytelling that made Wednesday a hit at Netflix.

Thirty-six years is a long wait for a legacy sequel, but if it worked for Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, it can work for Beetlejuice and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Let’s hope it does, both for the sake of its fans, and so 2025 or 2026 can give us a threequel with an even sillier name.

