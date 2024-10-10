Few actors are more game to explore the genre space than Hugo Weaving. He’s appeared in many foundational franchises, from The Matrix and V for Vendetta to MCU and Lord of the Rings films. Many of his roles spark an unshakeable sense of nostalgia in fans, but Weaving also seems to know when to nurture that nostalgia, and when to leave well enough alone.

With Warner Bros. trying to generate a Lord of the Rings renaissance, there’s a renewed interest in Elrond, the Elven lord Weaving portrayed in Peter Jackson’s films. The actor appeared in all three installments of the original Rings trilogy, and returned for the Hobbit prequels, so returning again for The Hunt for Gollum — the upcoming film that will likely bridge the gap between the two trilogies — felt like a given. Lord of the Rings alums like Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, and Orlando Bloom have already expressed their interest in reprising their roles, but surprisingly, Weaving doesn’t share their enthusiasm.

“Personally, I’ve had enough of that,” Weaving recently told GamesRadar. “I’ve had enough of Middle-earth. I don’t imagine anyone would ask me to do it again.”

Weaving’s Lord of the Rings co-stars are keen to return, but Weaving has “had enough of Middle-earth.” New Line Cinema

The actor enjoyed “being in New Zealand on and off over a 10-year period” to work on the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, and he even reunited with Peter Jackson years later for another book adaptation, Mortal Engines, which met a dismal critical reception. It seems as though Weaving’s just keen to move on; Elrond is an immortal Elf, so it wouldn’t make much sense for a mortal man to keep portraying him.

“Elrond is meant to be immortal and I’m aging,” he said. “Even when we went back to reshoot certain parts of Lord of the Rings, I was aware I was older than I was before. And shooting stuff on The Hobbit was starting to get slightly silly. I loved being a part of that franchise, but I have absolutely no plans or desires to be a part of it anymore.”

Weaving’s comments get to the heart of the apprehension surrounding The Hunt for Gollum. Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films were seminal, but the prequel trilogy that followed was a lesson in diminishing returns. Whether the director and his team can redeem themselves with another prequel remains to be seen, but it feels like Warner Bros. is clinging to the greatness of what was at any cost. It’d be wise to learn from Weaving and look to the future, not the past.