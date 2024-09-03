Ian McKellen has starred in every major adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings saga — six films in total — and the 85-year-old actor is prepared to keep the streak alive.

In a recent conversation with The Big Issue, McKellen expressed his interest in playing Gandalf in a future film. “I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him,” McKellen said. “When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So they better be quick!”

There may not be a definitive timeline for the next Lord of the Rings film, but Warner Bros. is working on a handful of projects that will further explore Middle-earth. The first film on the slate is already shaping up, so we could see McKellen reprise his role as Gandalf sooner rather than later. We could also get a version of the character that skews closer to Tolkien’s literary portrayal.

Ian McKellen is ready to play Gandalf again, and The Hunt for Gollum could use him. New Line Cinema

Warner Bros. and video game company Embracer Group are currently developing a prequel with a handful of LOTR alums. Peter Jackson and his longtime cowriters are producing the tentatively named The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, while Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in Jackson’s trilogies, is set to direct. As the film is still in the early stages of development, nothing is known about its plot. Given its working title, however, it’s safe to assume The Hunt for Gollum will follow Gandalf as he searches for the Hobbit once known as Smeagol, decades before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

Gandalf’s hunt is a major part of Tolkien’s story, but it didn’t really factor into Jackson’s adaptation. While cutting it saved time, the plotline does make Gandalf a more active character. In the books, Gandalf does a lot of leg work uncovering the location of the One Ring and making the connection between Sauron, Isildur, Gollum, and Bilbo Baggins, each of whom once owned it.

As Gandalf reveals in the first book, with Aargon’s help, the wizard catches and interrogates Gollum in Mirkwood. Gandalf threatens Gollum with fire until the former Hobbit spills the beans about the Ring.

Obviously, there’s no mention of this in the movie version of Fellowship. This omission fits the tone of the film; Jackson’s version of Gandalf is a lot warmer and less aloof and ruthless than Tolkien’s, so including his more extreme choices would’ve complicated his characterization. Instead, the films show Gandalf researching the connection between Bilbo’s ring and the One Ring. It keeps the action streamlined and Gandalf’s motivations clear, but The Hunt for Gollum could rework the story and show off Gandalf’s darker side.

In Tolkien’s text, Gandalf was a much more complicated figure. New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson’s Rings trilogy is a beloved adaptation, and part of their greatness stems from Jackon’s willingness to take liberties with Tolkien’s source material. Characters were tweaked and subplots were excised, and while it all worked out well, it would make sense to circle back to those cut storylines now that Warner Bros. is searching for more content to mine.

While there’s always the risk of digging too deep, making Gandalf a more active player in the hunt for Gollum could bring some nuance to the otherwise altruistic character. The years before Sauron’s reemergence were tough, and Tolkien’s Gandalf was prepared to do whatever it took to stop the Dark Lord from reuniting with the One Ring. Hopefully, The Hunt for Gollum will circle back to those forgotten aspects of Tolkien lore, and if McKellen is amenable, we could get a whole new take on the famous wizard.