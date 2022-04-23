Barry Season 3 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Bill Hader’s HBO series

After an absence of nearly three years, HBO’s popular dark comedy, Barry, is back for its third season.

Hopefully fans haven’t moved on from this wickedly funny show revolving around ex-hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), who’s now trying to make it as an actor, as the major cliffhanger from May 2019’s Season 2 finale will finally be explored.

When we last saw Berkman, aka Barry Block, the budding thespian went on a rampage in a Burmese monastery and was unmasked as a dangerous murderer to his friend and acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) thanks to Fuches whispering the truth in his ear. How Gene responds to this ugly revelation will likely drive the action of the belated third season.

Let’s dig into the details of Barry Season 3.

When will Barry Season 3 be released?

Barry Season 3 kicks off on Sunday, April 24 at 10 pm EST exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

Barry may be a murderer, but he’s still easier to put up with than most theater students. HBO

How many episodes will there be in Barry Season 3?

Barry Season 3 will consist of eight episodes released every Sunday.

Who stars in Barry Season 3?

Bill Hader reprises his role as conflicted hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman. The rest of the cast includes Stephen Root as Barry’s ex-handler Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Barry’s actress girlfriend Sally, Anthony Carrigan as Chechen gangster Noho Hank, Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, and Emmy Award-winning Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, an acting coach who’s still in shock over the loss of his romantic partner.

What is the plot of Barry Season 3?

HBO’s description of Barry Season 3 says we’ll see Barry attempting to flee further from his violent history and establish himself as a legitimate actor. However, escaping homicidal entanglements won’t be an easy task. While trying to leave his old life behind, Barry ruminates on his violent instincts and tries to make better choices.

Is there a Barry Season 3 trailer?

Yes, HBO released the final trailer for Barry Season 3 on April 5, and you can check it out below.

Are there any Barry Season 3 episode descriptions?

Yes, HBO has provided the official titles and synopses for the first four episodes:

Season 3, Episode 1: “forgiving jeff”

SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-10:30 PM ET)

As an increasingly desperate Barry (Bill Hader) searches the dark web for jobs, Sally (Sarah Goldberg), now the creator and star of her own show, begins to feel the pressures of success. Meanwhile, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) braves his first big test in interrogation, and Gene (Henry Winkler) ruminates over Fuches’ (Stephen Root) crushing reveal.

Season 3, Episode 2: “limonada”

SUNDAY, MAY 1 (10:00-10:30 PM ET)

Barry (Bill Hader) learns the extent of Gene’s (Henry Winkler) storied Hollywood history. Then, Cristobal (Michael Irby) and Hank (Anthony Carrigan) face a major setback when Cristobal’s (Irby) father-in-law Fernando (Miguel Sandoval) unexpectedly arrives in LA looking to take out the Chechens – and bring Cristobal home.

Season 3, Episode 3: “ben mendelsohn”

SUNDAY, MAY 8 (10:00-10:30 PM ET)

As Barry (Bill Hader) and Gene (Henry Winkler) take on new opportunities, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) prepares for her first press junket – and Katie (Elsie Fisher) shares her concerns. With the Bolivians still in heavy pursuit, Hank (Anthony Carrigan) reaches out to Fuches (Stephen Root) while Cristobal (Michael Irby) pitches a new tactic to Fernando (Miguel Sandoval).

Season 3, Episode 4: “all the sauces”

SUNDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-10:30 PM ET)

Desperate to solve his Bolivian problem, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) turns to Barry (BIll Hader) with a plan. Meanwhile, Fuches (Stephen Root) returns to LA with a vengeance, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) celebrates the premiere of her show, and Gene (Henry Winkler) scrambles to skip town – only to be bombarded with reasons to stay.

Will there be a Barry Season 4?

Yes. Series creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg have already written the fourth season, and filming will begin later this year.