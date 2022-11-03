Mandalorian Season 3? Baby Yoda could be back way sooner than you think

It’s been more than 2 years since The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered, and Season 3 isn’t expected until early next year. Thanks to a surprise appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, we’ve been able to keep tabs on Din Djarin and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) through cameos. But now it seems like Baby Yoda could return to Disney+ even sooner than we thought.

What happened — In a now-deleted tweet, the account for Italian Disney+ released a roundup of what’s coming to the service in November. In between what look like normal Disney+ offerings, there’s a title that we’ve never seen before: “Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies.”

Next to the title is the label “Corto Originale” which means “Original Short” in Italian. Could we be getting a Grogu-focused short as a surprise? You may notice the release date for this is November 12, which will be the third anniversary for Disney+ and The Mandalorian, so it’s the most likely date for a surprise drop. The fact this tweet was deleted also supports its validity.

But just what could this short be? The “Star Wars Zen” could be a translation of Zenimation, a series of relaxing ambient videos from Disney. The streaming service currently offers two seasons Zenimations, which often pull imagery from classic Disney movies. Is it possible we could be getting a relaxing video featuring Baby Yoda and some dust bunnies on Disney+ later this month?

The only problem with this theory is that most Zenimation episodes have titles like “Rain” or “Discoveries.” So “Grogu and Dust Bunnies” doesn’t exactly fit the pattern.

Maybe this short is more like Star Wars Biomes, which also dropped as a surprise on May 4th, 2021. Like Zenimation, Biomes was an ambient series focusing on the lush landscapes of the entirely fictional planets of the Star Wars galaxy. Maybe this short will simply be footage of Grogu cooing at dust bunnies meant to be an ambient scene.

Even if it’s not ambient, there’s still no clue as to what this short could be. Could this be the animated debut of young Grogu, or is this short a chance to show off the animatronic aspects of the Grogu puppet in the spotlight? Will this just be a quick five-minute short, or could it run a cool 20? Will it just be for fun, or could there be some lore involved that teases The Mandalorian Season 3?

No matter the answers to those questions, it’s good for the fans. Any surprise Mandalorian content, especially content featuring Grogu, will be a great surprise for the very patient Mandalorian fans. Whether it’s a quiet chill video to throw on for a break or an animated adventure, it’s something to get excited for.