Mandalorian Season 3 release date and trailer launch allegedly revealed

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been a long time coming. The last time we saw Din Djarin in his own show was at the end of 2020, and while we basically got a surprise episode of The Mandalorian courtesy of The Book of Boba Fett, the waiting is getting more and more difficult.

In May, we learned that Season 3 would premiere on Disney+ in February 2023, but a leak may have revealed the exact day you can expect Pedro Pascal to bring the space western back to your screen — and when you can expect to see the next trailer.

Leaker Making Star Wars recently claimed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will be released on February 22, 2023. This would align with everything we’ve heard so far, and would keep the series going until well into the spring, finishing only a few days after Star Wars Celebration London and filling a hole in the Disney+ release schedule.

Season 3 will bring Mando back to Mandalore. Lucasfilm

The site also claims that the trailer will drop on Christmas Day. A holiday release is nothing new for Star Wars, as The Book of Boba Fett premiered on December 29, 2021, and Season 2 of The Mandalorian debuted the day before Halloween 2020. A Christmas trailer will get lots of eyeballs from folks who may be unwrapping Star Wars treats.

While still an unconfirmed rumor, this timing checks out. Looking back on The Mandalorian Season 2, the final official trailer premiered in September to tease that late October release, so a late December trailer premiere for a February release makes perfect sense.

The first trailer for Season 3 is already out, so it’s not difficult to speculate what will be in the final trailer. Season 3 will presumably follow Din Djarin as he tries to atone for the grievous sin of taking his helmet off in the presence of others. Ousted from the Children of the Watch, his ultra-strict sect of the Mandalorians, he will look for forgiveness in the healing waters of Mandalore, while also keeping Bo-Katan Kryze from taking the Darksaber he rightfully earned at the end of Season 2.

With almost two years in the books since The Mandalorian last graced our screens, this leak is just the reveal fans needed. While the leak is still unconfirmed by Lucasfilm, a firm release date keeps the series from just being another vague possibility on the horizon. There are only a few more months left to wait, and now we can count down the days.