Avengers: Endgame IMAX version reveals an amazing new plot detail

Movie night, assemble! On Friday, November 12 (aka, Disney+ Day), the streaming service released “IMAX Enhanced” versions of some of its most popular films, revealing new details that were previously only accessible if you saw the film in an IMAX theater. That mostly just means a slightly better viewing experience, but for Avengers: Endgame, it actually reveals a surprising twist to the movie’s ending that was hiding in plain sight.

What happened — Disney released its IMAX versions of recent movies on Friday, and it only took a few hours for fans to spot something new. Specifically, during Tony Stark’s funeral at the end of Avengers: Endgame, we get an expanded view of the scene where Iron Man’s helmet plays a prerecorded goodbye message.

Tony’s words are primarily meant for his daughter Morgan (and maybe Pepper Potts), but they’re not the only ones listening. As the IMAX cut of Avengers: Endgame reveals, Captain America and Thor were there too.

In hindsight, this isn’t a huge surprise. Even with his face hidden, Thor was pretty recognizable thanks to his unkempt long hair and beard. Captain America is a bit harder to identify from the neck down, but it makes sense he’d want to hear Iron Man’s final words.

Then again, this scene always felt very focused on Tony Stark’s core family — Happy Hogan included, of course. So the fact that other Avengers were present too isn’t as obvious as you might think.

Why it matters — You could argue that this doesn’t, but the fact that it was filmed at all means it must have happened for a reason.

In hindsight, this scene might explain Captain America’s decision to stay in the past after returning the Infinity Stones. The fact that Iron Man’s final words were so focused on “love” and family, rather than himself, could be the final push Steve Rogers needed to start a family of his own.

Meanwhile, it’s possible Thor could take those words with him as well into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Does “I love you 3000” explain why the God of Thunder apparently reunites with Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder?

It might be a stretch, but don’t be surprised if you hear Chris Hemsworth tell Natalie Portman he “loves her 3000” when Thor 4 arrives in 2022.