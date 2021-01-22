The world was shocked last year at the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. The actor was loved all over the world for his work on the big screen, including for his performance as T’Challa (aka, the Black Panther) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, millions of fans all around the world joined together with his Hollywood colleagues to mourn the actor in the wake of his death last August. Five months later, Marvel continues to find new ways to pay tribute to Boseman.

A Touching Tribute — Redditor u/POCCulture noted Marvel's latest Boseman tribute in Marvel’s Avengers #41, where writer Jason Aaron snuck in a fitting nod to the Black Panther actor. The comic in question features the brief mention and appearance of a special Wakandan helicarrier named — you guessed it — “Boseman.” You can see the specific panel for yourself just below:

Marvel Comics

Boseman’s Impact — This is just the latest in a series of tributes and homages to Boseman that Disney and Marvel have made in the months since his passing. Just two days after his death, Disney aired a special, commercial-free edition of Black Panther on ABC that was followed by an ABC News special about the actor. In late September of last year, Disney also unveiled a mural of Boseman titled “King Chad,” which was painted by concept artist Nikkolas Smith and is located at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also included an end credits tribute message for Boseman and named an in-game street “Boseman Way” in honor of the actor. Those instances are only a handful of the tributes that have been made for Boseman over the past several months too, and they certainly won’t be the last.

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — There has been a lot of talk amongst Marvel fans — for better or worse — about how Kevin Feige and writer-director Ryan Coogler will handle the story of Black Panther 2 in the wake of Boseman’s death. Thankfully, it has been confirmed the studio will not be recasting the role of T’Challa or bringing Boseman back with CGI effects in the sequel. However, rumors of another character taking on the Black Panther mantle have been circulating for months, while some fans have argued that the franchise should abandon the Black Panther character altogether, and find other ways of keeping Wakanda a major power in the MCU.

But whatever direction Coogler does decide to go with Black Panther 2, Marvel and Disney’s previous tributes to the actor should, hopefully, give fans some confidence that it’ll be a story that truly honors the actor. They've done a good job so far.