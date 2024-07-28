Avengers: Doomsday Is Marvel’s Best — and Worst — Decision in Years

It’s no secret that Doctor Doom (or, at least, the potential of Doom) has been Marvel’s one saving grace this past year. 2023 was not kind to the studio or its cinematic universe: after two Hollywood strikes, a handful of box office flops, and the departure of a promising new villain, Marvel had to work overtime to regain some much-needed goodwill. In the past months, the studio had its head down, “quietly retooling” its upcoming slate. Though it hasn’t been able to salvage some of its most troubled productions, it may have found an endgame for its Multiverse Saga... it just happens to be the most desperate choice the MCU could have possibly made.

Marvel did some major damage control at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, teasing upcoming films like Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel boss Kevin Feige also addressed one of the bigger elephants in the room, the issue of Avengers 5. What was once subtitled The Kang Dynasty has been rudderless since Marvel parted ways with Jonathan Majors and scrapped all mention of Kang from future projects. It was clear to most fans that the Multiverse Saga needed a new villain, one that could match the threat of Kang and set up a juicy conflict for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Many fans have gotten their wish with the newly-announced Avengers: Doomsday, which will put the villain Victor Von Doom center-stage for the first time in the MCU. The studio is also reuniting with the Russo brothers, the directing duo whose established success could bring the franchise back to its glory days. But that’s not the only Marvel alum making a surprise return: this version of Doom will be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr., the former face of the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. is officially coming back to the MCU... but not in the way that anyone expected. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Positioning Doom as an Avengers-level threat is honestly a no-brainer, especially with Marvel in the midst of its most difficult period yet. It also kind of makes sense to bring back the three figures that once made Marvel the behemoth it was. But the return of Robert Downey Jr. also feels like a last-ditch effort to cultivate more nostalgia among fans, and to call it misguided would be a gross understatement.

How Downey can step into the shoes of Marvel’s most iconic villain — especially after making the role of Iron Man his own — has yet to be revealed. It’s possible the actor won’t be playing Victor Von Doom but a variant of Tony Stark that becomes Doom instead of Iron Man. The multiverse has opened the door for so many disparate characters and storylines, and the comics have even explored this thread from time to time. But Doom could truly be anyone, so why make him Tony Stark? Fans have been waiting years to see Doom done right on the big screen. Marvel Studios had one chance to introduce the character and it’s squandered it on a bit of stunt casting.

Downey’s return is much more than an overcorrection on Marvel’s part, it also cheapens his final performance as Iron Man. It’s only been five years since he hung up the helmet for good in Avengers: Endgame. Sure, no one expected him to stay away from the MCU forever, but there were certainly better ways to orchestrate a comeback. It’s so disappointing to watch Marvel overcomplicate an idea that couldn’t be simpler: Doom could have been the answer to the franchise’s creative rut, if Marvel had only trusted in the power of its IP.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for May 2026.