Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie finally has a title... and it’s Fantastic Four: First Steps!

At Marvel Studios’ buzzy Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, Marvel chief Kevin Feige revealed new details and new animatic footage of Marvel’s First Family’s entry into the MCU. Feige described the film, which is set in a “retro future of the ‘60s,” as having more of the “spirit and the tone” of the era, rather than being historically accurate to the period (which lends to the alt-history theories bouncing around). Feige also revealed that Michael Giacchino will be composing the score. Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, and cast members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also appeared onstage to tease the film.

Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic is “the best pilot of the world right here,” and part of a “new family” in the MCU. “We make a point to have family dinner at 8,” Pascal says. Moss-Bachrach revealed that Mark Ruffalo consulted for his motion-capture work, while Quinn and Kirby spoke about building their sibling dynamic. The foursome’s status as “Marvel’s First Family” was given particular emphasis, with the team set to appear in both upcoming Avengers movies.

The movie is currently in pre-production with shooting set to begin this Tuesday. But Marvel still managed to reveal brand new animatic footage of Fantastic Four: First Steps at the panel.

Fantastic Four: First Steps First Early Footage

Galactus will be the major villain of Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel Comics

The footage, shot in an old-timey 4:3 aspect ratio, opens with Mister Fantastic (Pascal) teaching at a science show. They seem to be major celebrities in this world, and esteemed astronauts. An old-school sci-fi rocket blasts off, the Fantasticar (which is designed as a retro Cadillac that seems “straight out of the Jetsons”) appears, and we see the first footage of Galactus, the powerful cosmic villain of the movie. His face is seen peering through a building, gigantic and looming.

Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson) is an ancient cosmic being that travels across the universe consuming the energy of planets for his own nourishment. Galactus’ harbinger is frequently the Silver Surfer, which, in Fantastic Four: First Steps, will be a female version known as Shalla-Bal, played by Julia Garner. Based on this very, very early footage, it appears that Galactus will be just as formidable as he is in the comics.

Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters July 25, 2025.