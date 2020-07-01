The Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled the core members of the Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye — before culminating their journeys in Avengers: Endgame. Over the course of over 20 films, the team amassed a plethora of allies, sacrificed their lives, and fought side by side to defeat Thanos and restore the billions of people lost in his snap.

However, the events of Endgame altered the Avengers' DNA for good. Black Widow and Iron Man died, Hulk is no longer angry, and Captain America decided to stay in the past, settling into a new life with his old flame Peggy Carter. Headed into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s highly likely that the team will look a whole lot different in Avengers 5 — and it won't be the first time that's happened in Marvel's storytelling history.

Who will join the team in Avengers 5? We’ve got some ideas.

Avengers 5: The New Avengers

Endgame didn’t completely disband the Avengers. Hawkeye and Smart Hulk are still around, but they may also be less inclined to carry on after all the losses they’ve faced. It’s possible that Avengers 5 will include a mixture of old and new superheroes to carry on the legacy of the original team, and the MCU has already been laying the groundwork for the future.

Black Panther, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel come to mind first. They’re members of the old guard, so to speak, having already fought alongside the Avengers in Endgame, Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War. They’re all incredibly powerful and capable superheroes with a ton of resources and a good moral compass. Black Panther has already proven himself a capable and thoughtful leader of Wakanda, while Ant-Man is game to join the team whatever the case may be.

Spider-Man joins the team. Marvel

Meanwhile, Spider-Man was already being groomed by Tony Stark to become an important member of the Avengers. Spider-Man: Homecoming served more or less as a test to see how he might handle high-pressure situations. What’s more, Tom Holland’s new Marvel contract stipulates that he’ll appear in another Spider-Man movie and one other MCU film. So it’s a safe bet that he’ll appear in Avengers 5.

Finally, there’s Captain Marvel. She hasn’t been around as long as the former and seems more comfortable flying solo. That said, she’s been a member of the Avengers in the comics and her strength surpasses that of any previous team member (she nearly took down Thanos single-handedly). It’s possible that Captain Marvel might even take up leadership from Captain America. The two are fairly similar in nature, and it's happened before.

Captain Marvel leads the “War Avengers" in a 2019 comic. Marvel

Avengers 5: The Young Avengers, sort of

It’s possible the next iteration of the Avengers may not include anyone from the MCU’s first three phases at all. In the comics, the Young Avengers was the one group that didn’t consist of a rotating line-up of members like Iron Man or Captain America, which could provide some stability post-Endgame. Marvel also seems to be building towards a Young Avengers-esque team-up with its upcoming slate of Disney+ shows.

Meet the Young Avengers Marvel

These series will introduce Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye to the MCU. And, if the rumor of WandaVision’s casting call proves true, then it’s possible Wiccan, a well-known member of the Young Avengers, will also join the growing number of new characters. We also know that Hulk might be appearing in She-Hulk and Clint Barton will be mentoring Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series. So it’s possible they’re being groomed by the current Avengers to take up the mantle.

What’s more, Ms. Marvel shares a connection with Captain Marvel, whom she was named after. The pair have even teamed up on quite a few occasions. There’s also Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, who will make her debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. So many options here. At the very least, the team in Avengers 5 may be an amalgamation of all of these characters.

Of course, it’s unclear if any of these characters will make the leap from Disney+ to the MCU films. But, if Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Loki can transition from film to TV, then anything’s possible. Either way, there’s an entire pool of fantastic characters to pull from without sticking to familiar faces when Marvel finally gets around to assembling a team for Avengers 5.