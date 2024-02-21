The wait is nearly over. After almost 14 years, one of the most beloved animated series of all time is about to get the live-action treatment... again.

Netflix is ready to unveil its take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. After years of mystery and scrutiny, fans of the original Nickelodeon series will finally be able to revisit the adventures of Aang, Katara, and Sokka. What’s more, those too young to catch the original in its prime will have the chance to dive into the world for the first time.

Whether the live-action remake will live up to the hype remains to be seen, and with Netflix’s track record, things could go either way. But when will audiences be able to tune in and decide for themselves? Here’s everything you need to know about the Avatar premiere, and what to expect from Netflix’s latest series.

Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley star as Katara and Sokka. Netflix

When does Avatar come out?

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on February 22. All eight episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix.

What time does Avatar premiere on Netflix?

Like most Netflix releases, Avatar will begin streaming at 12:00 a.m. PST, or 3:00 p.m. EST.

What is the plot of Avatar?

Avatar is a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. Though it’s not a 1:1 remake, it sticks close to the original show. Avatar is set in a world divided into four nations, each associated with a natural element — fire, earth, water, and air. Select individuals within each nation can “bend” the element to their will. The nations are united by the Avatar, a once-in-a-generation figure with the power to manipulate all four elements. Our hero, Aang (Gordon Cormier), is the latest Avatar, but he’s been missing for 100 years.

When Aang finally resurfaces, he discovers a world amid conflict. The Fire Nation has wiped out his people, the Air Nomads, making him the last living Airbender. Led by the ruthless Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), the Fire Nation is set on conquering the world. Aang is the only one who can prevent total annihilation, but needs to master all four elements before it’s too late.

Aang and his gang will also have to contend with Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and his uncle, Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Netflix

How long is each episode of Avatar?

Avatar’s first season averages just under an hour an episode. Here are the names and specific runtimes of each episode:

Episode 1, “Aang” - 61 minutes

Episode 2, “Warriors” - 48 minutes

Episode 3, “Omashu” - 52 minutes

Episode 4, “Into the Dark” - 55 minutes

Episode 5, “Spirited Away” - 50 minutes

Episode 6, “Masks” - 56 minutes

Episode 7, “The North” - 44 minutes

Episode 8, “Legends” - 55 minutes

Compared to Season 1 of the original animated series, Netflix’s Avatar is about 20 minutes shorter. Showrunner Albert Kim has been vocal about balancing the show’s many plot points and trimming detours from the larger plot. It’s resulted in a leaner adaptation than fans might have hoped for, but a streamlined story could also help win over new viewers.

Does Avatar have a trailer?

Avatar’s first teaser dropped in November at Netflix’s 2023 Geeked Week. Since then, the streamer has unveiled a handful of first looks, trailers, and clips to promote the upcoming series. Avatar will likely be Netflix’s biggest series in 2024, so there’s plenty of buzz surrounding it. Check out the final trailer for Avatar below.

Will there be an Avatar Season 2?

Netflix has yet to officially greenlight a second season of Avatar, but if Season 1 succeeds, Season 2 (and eventually Season 3) could be on the way. The original Avatar ran for three seasons, and there was plenty of potential for the story to continue beyond that. If Netflix and Kim want to follow that blueprint — especially given the time crunch of working with young actors — they’ll have to work fast. Time will tell, but unless Season 1 is a total flop, it seems reasonable to assume the series will continue.

Avatar: The Last Airbender hits Netflix on February 22.