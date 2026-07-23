The first half of 2026 has been turbulent for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. Any excitement over Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender — the long-awaited sequel film following an adult Aang on a new adventure — was swiftly curdled by a leak that spread the movie online months before its release. It didn’t help that Avatar Aang was originally set to premiere in theaters across the country before being relegated to a streaming premiere. Paramount Skydance has since offered fans a consolation prize of sorts by setting up Avatar Aang with an awards-qualifying theatrical run in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York.

For many, that gesture wasn’t quite enough to prove that the studio believes in the franchise — or even understands how valuable the Avatar property is. When Paramount scrapped plans for a massive roleplaying game set in the world of Avatar, and the same hackers who leaked Avatar Aang later claimed to have access to Avatar: Seven Havens (a sequel series that hadn’t even gotten an official release date from Paramount), it felt like the franchise was facing certain doom just as it was rising from the ashes. In truth, though, not all hope is lost for the Avatar saga. Avatar Aang is a massive triumph in its own right, but it’s just the first wave of a major return that will continue this October.

Avatar: Seven Havens officially has a release date, and it’s much sooner than anyone could have expected. At Paramount’s Avatar panel at San Diego Comic-Con, creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino announced that the new series will premiere on Paramount+ on October 9. They also gave fans their first look at the sequel, set years after the events of The Legend of Korra, with an official trailer.

Though the Seven Havens trailer doesn’t reveal a ton of new information, but it’s still fantastic to see Konietzko and DiMartino’s vision in motion. The new series follows the adventures of a new Avatar, an earthbender named Pavi. She inherits the mantle from the previous Avatar, Korra; given that most of the world blames Korra for a massive cataclysm that turned the realm into a wasteland, however, that title paints a target on Pavi’s back.

The new trailer offers a brief glimpse of a much-older Korra in the Avatar State, hair streaked white and a worrying smirk on her face. Did she destroy the world of her own volition, or did some external force possess her? Humanity doesn’t care, and neither do the spirits in the Spirit World: both blame Pavi for the destruction Korra caused.

Will Korra be friend or foe in Avatar: Seven Havens? Paramount+

Our new Avatar doesn’t have much time to reconcile her origins or master all four elements. Per the series synopsis, Pavi is being “hunted by both human and spirit enemies” when her journey begins. There’s also the matter of her long-lost twin, Nisha — who may or may not also possess Avatar powers — and the arrival of yet another cataclysm, which threatens to strike one of “civilization’s last strongholds,” the city of Alora.

Each Avatar story upped the ante of its predecessor: Korra had to deal with far fiercer threats than Aang did in his time as the Avatar, and the same is obviously true for Pavi. Our heroine has her work cut out for her, but with 26 episodes to tell this story (all of which drop on Paramount+ at the same time), Seven Havens will be a treat to watch no matter what chaos unfolds.

Avatar: Seven Havens premieres on Paramount+ on October 9.