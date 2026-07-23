Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Soars Above Its Troubled Release

Outsiders might be perplexed by the ongoing popularity of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The children’s animated show ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons in the mid-aughts, before it was punctuated by a disastrous live-action movie adaptation by M. Night Shyamalan. And that might have put an end to it, dooming the series to the ether where other nostalgic children’s shows go to perish. But over two decades later, the Avatar world is going strong, with a mostly acclaimed sequel series, renewed popularity for the original show thanks to lockdown, a pretty good live-action remake on Netflix, and a whole production company dedicated to expanding the world. But, for whatever reason, it seems like the much-anticipated movie sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender, somewhat confusingly titled Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, feels like it’s cursed.

First, there was Paramount’s decision to move the film from its original theatrical release to a straight-to-streaming release on Paramount+. Then there was the infamous leak of the entire movie online, four months before it was due to premiere. As a result, Paramount pushed up its streaming release to July, and gave it a cursory limited theatrical run — though all these actions can’t help but seem like a slapdash way to save face on a PR catastrophe. Which is a shame, because Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is really, very good.

The Gaang, all grown up. Paramount

Written by Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost and directed by original series storyboard artist Lauren Montgomery, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender picks up 13 years after the events of the original series. The Gaang — Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko — are all grown up and trying to rebuild the world that had been wrecked by the Fire Nation’s conquest. But Aang (voiced by Eric Nam) is starting to feel the loneliness of being the last Air Nomad, and spends his days exploring old Air Temple ruins trying to preserve his culture. But one day, one of his expeditions puts him in a head-on collision with a radicalist group called The Denied, made up of angry non-benders who seek to take back the world from benders. They steal one of the antiques Aang has collected and unveil a map to an ancient artifact that could upend the balance of the world as they know it. Aang reunites the group to search for this artifact, and they end up uncovering an ancient airbender named Tagah (Dave Bautista), frozen in ice. But Tagah’s incredible powers could hint at a more sinister scheme that Aang, in his excitement to meet another airbender, completely misses…

As the first canonical sequel under original series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino (who co-wrote the film’s story alongside Tim Hedrick and Kenneth Lin) in 12 years, there was a lot of anticipation for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender. This would be fans’ first encounter with the Gaang as young adults, now voiced by AAPI actors (Jessica Matten takes over as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Steven Yeun as Zuko) and given sleek, anime-inspired grown-up designs. Would the film delve into their complex interpersonal dynamics hinted at in Legend of Korra? Or would it explore the even more complex political state of the world, as Aang attempts to broker harmony between the nations by building Republic City? Or would we see more of the deposed Fire Lord Ozai or solve the mysteries of Zuko’s missing/broken family? Wisely, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender backgrounds all of these elements (which have been explored more or less in the comics and expanded material) and opts for a straightforward, standalone adventure that still manages to put the fate of the world at stake.

Thematically, Avatar Aang splits the difference between the epic journey of the original series and the darker sociopolitical storytelling of Korra. Aang and his friends are all in their early twenties, and dealing with the pressures of leadership and all that entails — but can also easily set that aside to go on an adventure. However, the presence of the Denied gives that added political friction that the original series never got to explore much, focused as it was on the horrors and trauma of wartime.

The jaw-dropping animation demands to be seen on the big screen. Paramount

Narratively, however, Avatar Aang is maybe a little too on the simple side. The Denied, despite their understandable gripes, aren’t given much to do apart from turning from generic baddies to generic henchmen, and the Gaang don’t seem to offer them the empathy or understanding that the story wants them to. And once Tagah’s true intentions are revealed, the film gestures at the same wartime traumas that made him this way, but doesn’t have time to go deeper — though that may simply be a result of the limited runtime of a feature-length film. And despite the world-altering stakes of the climax, Avatar Aang suffers from the same problem of many feature-film versions of popular anime: it feels like a sidequest that won’t have any bearing on the main universe.

However, those gripes are small and can mostly be handwaved away on account of the stunning animation provided by Flying Bark Productions and Studio Mir, who join forces to put the film’s 2D hand-drawn animated characters against beautiful 3D computer-animated environments. Studio Mir, which was in charge of the animation for Korra, gives the familiar animation style of the original series a glossy, gorgeous update. The end result is breathtaking, rendered with such care and warmth that it feels a shame that everyone won’t be able to see it on the big screen.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender opens in theaters on July 24. It premieres on Paramount+ on July 25.