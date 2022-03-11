Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "Traitor"

Two weeks ago saw the great Titan Avengers assemble, but of course, it was not going to be smooth sailing from the start. Last week’s episode saw a much-needed therapy session between all the main characters in Attack on Titan, and now that the grievances have been aired out, it’s time for the final attack.

As the Rumbling continues to threaten the world, the time to confront old allies is nigh. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 (which is also Season 4 Episode 26 or Episode 85) marks the beginning of the end, and it’s time to hold onto your butts.

If you don’t have a Google alert and 15 alarms ready to go for the moment new episodes air, don’t panic. We are here to guide you to when you can watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10, “Traitor.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 release date?

Studio MAPPA

Thankfully, there have been no delays in the episode releases for Attack on Titan, at least not yet. The next episode, titled “Traitor,” will be released on Sunday, March 13 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 release time?

Not surprisingly, the release times for Attack on Titan are about as complex as its plot.

In theory, you could watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 at 10:05 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. on March 13, which is 12:05 a.m. in Japan on March 14. Sadly, this only applies for the Japanese broadcast.

If you don’t speak Japanese, you’re going to want to watch the episode with subtitles. In that case, “Traitor” will be released at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 trailer?

Yes, there is! So far, the trailers have been pretty good at only giving vague teasers of what to expect. You should be fine watching the preview below without getting spoiled too much.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 plot?

If a visual tease isn’t enough, you can also read the synopsis for the next episode of Attack on Titan, “Traitor.”

“To save the world, Eren must be stopped. Those who decide to do so are confronted by their former comrades. They fight with the desire not to let anyone else die.”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 dubbed release?

Sadly, you’ll have to wait a bit if you prefer to watch Attack on Titan with English dubbing. The Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 dub started airing on February 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Since the show airs weekly, you can expect to watch “Traitor” on April 17.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

Studio MAPPA

It is still unknown when exactly Attack on Titan will end. At this point, it is looking highly unlikely this will be the actual final season, as it will probably wrap up with a movie or another set of episodes.

Still, we do know a bit about the next couple of episodes. It was announced that Episode 12 will be delayed in Japan by a full week, meaning it will air on April 3 rather than March 27.

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Now.

First of all, you didn’t say the magic word. But fine, if you really want to get ahead of the show and spoil the ending to yourself, you’re in luck. Though we don’t know how the anime may change things, we do know how the manga ended. If you really want to know, you can read all the spoilers you want right here.