Does Ant-Man: Quantumania Have a Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The beginning of Marvel’s Phase Five is here, and the stakes couldn’t be smaller.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brings fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the Quantum Realm, the domain of the fearsome Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). With Kang positioned as the next big threat to the MCU, Quantumania has the serious task of getting fans hyped before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025.

In Quantumania, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) enjoys the comfort of his and Hope Van Dyne’s (Evangeline Lilly) celebrity status after they’ve saved the world as Avengers. But Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) is still trying to fight the good fight, and she builds a machine to study the Quantum Realm.

The machine sucks up all of Team Ant-Man — including Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — and spits them into the Quantum Realm, which they discover isn’t just a wasteland of lava lamp scenery but a universe teeming with life. It’s there that Ant-Man meets Kang, who dangles the promise of getting back the time with Cassie the Blip stole from him.

Fans of the MCU know what to do when a new Marvel movie drops: stay for the end of the end credits. The latest Ant-Man is no different, with two scenes that set up the future of the MCU.

Jonathan Majors as Kang in Quantumania. He’ll return many times before his starring role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel Studios

Does Quantumania have a post-credits scene?

Yes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has both a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene.

We won’t spoil them, but the scenes are important ones, offering deep implications for The Kang Dynasty in a few years. The Kang Dynasty’s plot is still shrouded in mystery, though its title, which originates in Kurt Busiek’s run on Avengers from 2001 to 2002, may offer some insights. In the “Kang Dynasty” storyline, Kang succeeds in his plan to conquer Earth before eventually being defeated by the Avengers some time later.

Quantumania’s two credits scenes show why Kang is such a dangerous threat, as well as what makes him so different from Thanos. It’s not the Infinity Stones that Kang wants, but the infinitude of time and space itself.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will open in theaters on February 17.