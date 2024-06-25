Andor isn’t your typical Star Wars series, partly because it’s so disinterested in fan service. Though it’s a direct prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (itself pretty obsessed with callbacks and cameos), its serious, self-contained tone was a pleasant surprise and an ideal entry point to Star Wars TV.

Unless it served the story meaningfully, references to other Star Wars stories were few and far between. Still, Rogue One alums like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and Reuscott Melshi (Duncan Pow) each made substantial appearances in Andor Season 1, and they’ll be joined by more in Season 2.

According to Andor himself, Diego Luna, Andor’s second season will be a sort of tribute to the Rogue One fans out there. “For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special,” the actor said at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024. “Rogue One is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize. There will be cool stuff.”

While Andor Season 1 traced one year in Cassian Andor’s life, Season 2 will speedrun through four eventful years, leading directly to the events of Rogue One. Ben Mendelsohn, who played Death Star overseer Orson Krennic in the 2016 film, is reportedly reprising his role for the series, and given the scope of Season 2, he may not be the only one returning. Let’s break down all the Rogue One characters that could pop up in Andor Season 2, from the least likely to the all-but-inevitable.

6. Jyn Erso

Jyn plays a huge role in Rogue One, but she may be indisposed during the events of Andor. Lucasfilm

Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso may be the face of Rogue One, but the odds of her appearing in the prequel are slim. The first act of Rogue One is primarily concerned with tracking her down, and she’s doing time in Imperial prison before the Rebel Alliance breaks her out. That said, let’s not count her out just yet: Andor Season 2 covers the four years leading up to Rogue One, so there’s a chance we could see Jyn before she winds up on the wrong side of the law.

5. Bail Organa

Bail Organa has appeared in many of the Empire-era prequels, and Andor could be the next. Lucasfilm

Senator Organa isn’t original to Rogue One, but his appearance in the film was welcome. He’s one of the founding members of the Rebel Alliance, and since he was a close friend to Mon Mothma in both the prequels and Rogue One, it would make sense for him to pop up in Andor Season 2.

4. General Davits Draven

Draven is the head of Rebel Intelligence, so his appearance in Andor feels like a no-brainer. Lucasfilm

You’d be forgiven if you don’t remember meeting General Draven in Rogue One, but he plays a hefty role: he’s the head of Rebel Intelligence. Cassian reports directly to him in the movie, so Andor Season 2 could show us the ins and outs of their working relationship. The series could also use Draven to explore the inner workings of Rebel Intelligence, as a counterpoint to the scenes set within the Imperial Security Bureau.

3. Bodhi Rook

A key member of Rogue One, Bodhi could easily appear in Andor’s second season. Lucasfilm

Apart from Jyn Erso and K-2SO, the only member of Rogue One who could feasibly appear in Andor is Bodhi Rook. He works closely with Imperial defector Galen Erso to send a message to the Rebel Alliance, and Cassian is searching for Bodhi at the beginning of the movie, so we can expect at least a mention of the defecting Imperial pilot in Andor.

2. Galen Erso

Could the creator of the Death Star cameo in Andor Season 2? Lucasfilm

Jyn may not appear in Andor Season 2, but her father has a much greater chance of popping up. Galen Erso is the reluctant architect of the Death Star: before defecting from the Empire, he worked for Krennic while hiding a secret weakness in the superweapon. Since Krennic is already confirmed for Andor Season 2, he could easily share a scene or two with Galen.

1. K-2S0

Of all the Rogue One characters that could pop up in Andor, K2 is the prime candidate. Lucasfilm

Cassian and his trusty reprogrammed droid, K-2, are virtually inseparable in Rogue One, so Andor Season 2 is essentially obligated to show us how they first met. K-2’s introduction is one of the series’ prime “responsibilities,” according to Tony Gilroy — just don’t expect it to follow established Star Wars lore.

In a one-shot comic published by Marvel in 2017, Cassian and K-2 had been working together for about 12 years before Rogue One. Andor Season 1 already retconned that particular storyline, but K-2 will likely still pop up in Season 2 sooner rather than later.

Andor Season 2 premieres in 2025.