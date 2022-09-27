Storming into our homes with a triple-episode binge premiere wrapped up in a detailed espionage plotline, Andor hit all the geeky sweet spots in its depiction of a grounded working-class Star Wars universe that ensnared our senses in its Blade Runner aesthetics. But with the Rogue One prequel’s debut drop in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start talking about Andor Episode 4.

Writer Tony Gilroy brought his Hollywood A-game to this impressive prequel project which reveals Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) childhood on Kenari discovering a crashed Separatist spaceship and his young-adult life as a criminal trying to sell stolen Empire weaponry while evading the corporate security that controls his far-flung corner of the galaxy — that is until he meets a Rebel recruiter played by Stellan Skarsgård who recruits him to the cause.

Pre-Mor’s security force hunts down Cassian Andor on Ferrix Disney+

Andor is fortified with a sophisticated cinematic style, nuanced character development, and a brooding score courtesy of Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell. This down-and-dirty approach presents not a colorful world of Jedi knights and Sith lords, but one of common workers and poor families struggling to survive under the boot of the Empire.

Here’s everything you need to know about Andor Episode 4, from release date and time to plot, cast, and more.

What is the Andor Episode 4 release date?

Andor Episode 4 steers its way onto Disney+ starting on September 28, 2022.

What is the Andor Episode 4 release time?

Disney+ delivers fresh movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Andor are left?

Andor boasts a sprawling 12 episodes. After this week, there are eight episodes remaining.

Rebel recruiter Luthen Rael and Cassian Andor flee from Pre-Mor goons on Ferrix Disney+

What is Andor Episode 4’s plot?

Now that Cassian has escaped Ferrix with Luthen Rael and is bound for some secret base, Episode 4 is apt to introduce the big baddie of the series in Denise Gough’s supervisor Dedra Meero. There’s also concern for Cassian’s stepmother Maarva and Andor’s droid back on Ferrix.

Cassian’s sister is still missing somewhere and we’re bound to see the characters of Mon Mothma, Vel Sartha, and Saw Gerrera arrive on the scene eventually as Luthen brings Cassian into the cause. It appears that we’ll be visiting Coruscant this week too and traveling to the verdant planet of Aldhani.

Who stars in Andor’s cast?

Besides Diego Luna’s title role as the rebel spy, Andor's cast is rounded out by Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Fiona Shaw as Maarva, and Forest Whitaker coming back as grizzled combat veteran Saw Gerrera.

Is there an Andor Episode 4 trailer?

While there is no specific trailer for Episode 4, you can still indulge in a broad, sweeping preview of the entire Andor saga with Disney+’s official series trailer that was offered up on September 10.

Will there be an Andor Season 2?

Thankfully there will be a second and final season of Andor, with Tony Gilroy announcing at the most recent Star Wars Celebration that the story of this rebellious hero would be back for another run leading right into the tragic storyline of 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”