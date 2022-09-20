If Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi weren’t for you, or you feel Star Wars fatigue settling in, you’re in luck. Andor has arrived, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before from the Star Wars franchise.

The new series from Tony Gilroy will offer a ground-level view of the origins of the Rebel Alliance, likely solving several Star Wars mysteries along the way. But in the meantime, there’s a mystery we can solve right now: What date and time will Andor be released on Disney+? We’ve got those answers and more, so grab your blaster and let’s dive in.

Promo poster for Andor Disney/Lucasfilm

When is the Andor release date?

Andor airs exclusively on Disney+ starting on September 21, 2022. On that date, the first three episodes will be available to stream.

When is the Andor release time?

Disney+ presents new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes long is Andor and how many episodes are left?

Disney+’s live-action Andor series will consist of 12 episodes. The first three chapters will drop on the premiere date, followed by weekly installments until the November 23 finale.

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in a fierce firefight in Andor Disney/Lucasfilm

What is the plot for Andor?

We last saw Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where the sneaky Rebel spy heroically gave his life alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) on the tropical planet of Scarif. Andor will jump five years back in time to reveal how the character helped launch a rebellion.

It’s a time of extreme unease when sides are being chosen, bonds of friendship are broken, and early seeds of rebellion germinate. We’ll see Cassian Andor’s full origin story including childhood traumas and the foundations of altered ideals after witnessing atrocities inflicted by the tyrannical Empire.

Here’s Disney’s official description:

Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Who’s in the cast of Andor?

In addition to Diego Luna, Andor's capable cast also includes Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Fiona Shaw as Maarva, and Forest Whitaker returning as Saw Gerrera.

Andor's executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Rogue One co-screenwriter Tony Gilroy acts as series creator/showrunner. The Bourne Series scribe wrote the pilot episode and will also direct an upcoming episode.

Is there an Andor trailer?

Disney just released the final trailer for Andor at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California. This special peek taps into the beautiful wide-screen cinematography, elaborate sets, striking space battles, and the atmosphere of uprising erupting across the Galactic Empire’s territory.

Check it out, for the greater good!

Will there be an Andor Season 2?

Yes, showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy surprised fans back in May at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim with confirmation of Andor Season 2. No exact dates were announced but we wouldn’t expect it until early 2024 at best.