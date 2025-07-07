Ahsoka Season 2 Will Bring Back A Prolific Star Wars Director

Star Wars TV has incubated new talent and let established TV figures try their hand at different skills. Dave Filoni had directed plenty of episodes of Star Wars animation, but he made his live-action debut with the first episode of The Mandalorian, and now helms the interconnected set of shows commonly called the Mando-verse.

One of those shows, Ahsoka, is gearing up for its second season, and a new look at the directors involved reveals a lot of familiar faces, including one of the most prolific Star Wars directors out there.

Two Ahsoka Season 2 crew members have updated their CVs to include the Season 2 directors they worked with. One listed Jennifer Getzinger, who directed Episode 6 of Season 1, and Anders Engström, who directed episodes of Hanna and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The other listing contained Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni, two of the busiest creatives working for Star Wars today. Filoni’s involvement is no surprise, as he serves as showrunner and directed two episodes of Ahsoka Season 1. Howard, on the other hand, has yet to direct for Ahsoka.

Bryce Dallas Howard most recently worked on Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm

Howard has long been involved with Star Wars, directing three episodes of The Mandalorian, and an episode each of The Book of Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew. She also provided the voice of Yaddle in an episode of Tales of the Jedi, for all you Yaddle-heads out there. She knows the franchise well, but Ahsoka is new for her.

Ahsoka Season 1 used several first-time Star Wars directors, but it looks like Season 2 will rely on more seasoned talent. Could this be a sign that Season 2 is focused on its connections to other Mandoverse series, as everything leads up to Dave Filoni’s big Mandoverse crossover movie? There is still some room for fresh faces, as this will be Engström’s Star Wars debut. But it looks like Ahsoka Season 2 is pulling out all the stops, and giving Howard another credit for her ever-growing Star Wars resume.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.