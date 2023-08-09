Ahsoka Trailer Sets Up a Shocking Change to a Classic Jedi Rule

Ahsoka is one of Star Wars’ most dynamic characters. We’ve seen her as a padawan, a suspect, a former Jedi, a wise sage, a recluse, and now a Disney+ series protagonist. She’s played so many roles in so many series, and now that she’s in the spotlight it looks like she’ll take on one more job: master. A baffling new teaser for Ahsoka may rewrite one of Star Wars’ most important rules, and change some characters we know and love forever.

The teaser starts with Yoda reciting his classic Rule of Two monologue: “Always two there are. No more, no less. A master and an apprentice.” As he speaks, we see multiple pairs of Jedi Master and padawan, including Luke and Grogu, Obi-Wan and Anakin, Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan, Obi-Wan and Luke, Luke and Rey, and Anakin and Ahsoka.

That’s confusing considering the Rule of Two applies to the Sith, not the Jedi. There are only ever supposed to be two Sith, but there have been countless Jedi with varying relationships. Luke talks about having many students in The Last Jedi, and during the prequel era, younglings were collectively taught in classrooms by multiple teachers, although they did then move to one-on-one apprenticeships. But then the teaser’s next shot makes things more interesting. We see Ahsoka greet Sabine, and Sabine calls her “Master.” We’ve seen this clip before, but in this new context, it’s groundbreaking.

Is it possible that Sabine Wren, the non-Force-sensitive Mandalorian, is now Ahsoka’s Padawan? We know she’s wielding Ezra’s old lightsaber, but this teaser makes it seem like she’s not just a lightsaber user, but a Jedi-in-training herself.

Sabine’s future may involve the Force. Lucasfilm

The teaser is called “A New Legacy,” which makes it seem like the line of masters and padawans that can be drawn from Qui-Gon all the way to Ahsoka will continue with Sabine. Could she be the first non-Force-sensitive Jedi? Will she discover Force sensitivity during the series? Or is “master” just a term of respect for a former Jedi? The first option is the most intriguing, as it suggests Ahsoka will re-envision Jedi as people with a code rather than a particular set of skills.

There are multiple lines being blurred here. First, we see the Rule of Two being applied to Jedi (and former Jedi), then we see Ahsoka and Sabine positioned in parallel with the masters and apprentices we’ve seen in Star Wars history. Maybe this is just setting up Ahsoka as Sabine’s mentor in their search for Ezra, but if Ahsoka’s themes echo this promo, we may see Star Wars history being rewritten.

Ahsoka premieres August 23, 2023 on Disney+.