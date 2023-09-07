Ahsoka Episode 4 Sums Up A Tragic Star Wars Relationship With One Line

Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka Episode 4, “Fallen Jedi.”

“Hey, Snips.” With just two words, Ahsoka sent fans of The Clone Wars on a devastating trip down memory lane. While this line might sound simple to casual audiences, it actually packs a wallop to those in the know. For one, it precludes the shocking return of a fan favorite, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The fallen Jedi appears at the very end of Ahsoka’s fourth episode, which all but confirms that subsequent episodes of the series will dive deep into their relationship.

Anakin’s appearance in what could be the infamous World Between Worlds (or some other mystical plane) is blindsiding enough on its own. But the fact that he calls Ahsoka “Snips” just makes this reunion all the more devastating.

Why does Anakin call Ahsoka ‘Snips’?

Ahsoka’s apprenticeship in The Clone Wars didn’t start on the best foot. Lucasfilm

“Snips” is the nickname that Anakin Skywalker gave Ahsoka when they first met. When the duo first teamed up in the animated Clone Wars film, Ahsoka was just 14 — and very keen on speaking her mind. Anakin elected to call her “Snips” in honor of her quippy attitude, and Ahsoka, in turn, nicknamed him “Skyguy.”

Though Anakin and Ahsoka started out at odds, they quickly developed a tight-knit, sibling-esque bond. Anakin was very much against the idea of taking on a padawan — but as the Clone Wars went on and he began to mentor Ahsoka, their partnership grew into one of genuine respect. As master and apprentice, they eventually became inseparable, and the nicknames they once used to irritate each other became terms of endearment.

What Anakin’s return means for Ahsoka

It’s hard for Anakin and his former padawan to let go of old habits. Lucasfilm

When Anakin calls Ahsoka “Snips” in her self-titled series, it naturally brings a lot of memories flooding back — not just for Ahsoka, but for the fans who watched their relationship develop in The Clone Wars series. It’s especially heartbreaking compared to the last time Ahsoka saw Anakin: by then, he had already become Darth Vader, and Ahsoka was forced to fight her old master in a near-fatal duel. Over a decade has passed since, but Ahsoka is clearly still holding on to that chapter of her past.

Ahsoka will inevitably force the title character to grapple with her biggest regrets, Anakin’s fate being one of them. Shortly before the end of the Clone Wars, Ahsoka walked away from the Jedi Order, leaving Anakin without a confidant. She’s never outright blamed herself for Anakin’s turn to the dark side, but she has expressed regret over abandoning Anakin. Maybe her reunion with her old master will empower her to let go of past traumas and finally turn her attention where it needs to be: the future.

Ahsoka won’t be able to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), save Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), or guide Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) back to the light with one foot in the past. Wherever she ended up at the end of Episode 4, let’s hope the experience allows her to find her focus again, and say goodbye to Skyguy without any regrets.

Ahsoka is currently streaming on Disney+.