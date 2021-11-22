Ahsoka casting news could mean a mind-blowing Mandalorian Season 3 cameo

Star Wars: Rebels is one of the greatest unfinished works of art in the Star Wars universe. The Clone Wars follow-up series introduces some instant classic characters, including plucky upstart Ezra Bridger and edgy Mandalorian Sabine Wren. But the series ended on an all-time cliffhanger, with Ezra and supervillain Grand Admiral Thrawn lost in space.

It seemed like that would be the last we see of the Rebels crew, but Ahsoka’s surprise appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 put many fears to rest. After cornering a magistrate, she demands to know where Grand Admiral Thrawn is, reassuring fans that she’s still on the hunt for him and we’ll see the rest of her journey in her spin-off, Ahsoka.

Now, a recent casting announcement suggests that won’t be the only loose end Ahsoka will address.

With Ahsoka getting closer to production, we’re now getting the first casting announcements. According to Deadline, joining Rosario Dawson in the cast is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. Best known for playing Snow Vase in the straight-to-Netflix Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel and starring the criminally underseen Netflix original series The Society, Natasha Liu Bordizzo will bring Sabine’s signature wit and charm at Ahsoka several years after we’ve last seen the character in Rebels.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena in The Society. Netflix

What does this mean for Ahsoka? The reference to Thrawn in The Mandalorian Season 2 hinted at the series acting as a live-action sequel for Rebels, but the addition of Sabine in the Ahsoka cast confirms it. Sabine is the character most likely to join Ahsoka on her search and rescue mission; in fact, it’s surprising she didn’t debut alongside Ahsoka in the second season of The Mandalorian.

With rumors swirling surrounding Mena Massoud possibly portraying Ezra, this announcement hints that the show has begun casting and will follow up where Rebels left off, meaning an Ezra casting announcement may be coming soon.

Sabine wielding the Darksaber Lucasfilm

What’s more, Sabine’s live-action casting announcement could have implications beyond Ahsoka. Sabine Wren is famously a Mandalorian and even wielded the Darksaber at one point. This makes her a perfect fit for The Mandalorian.

Leaks for The Mandalorian Season 3 suggest up to 75 Mandalorians will appear. This would make for a perfect live-action debut for Sabine, especially considering The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere before Ahsoka.

Regardless, this announcement confirms what fans have been wondering for years: We will, in fact, see the ending of Rebels we deserve. It will just look a lot different — and be a lot more real.