The MCU's Next Big Spinoff is Going the Last Place Fans Expected

When it came to naming the fan-favorite character in WandaVision, it truly was Agatha all along. Agatha started as a helpful if nosy neighbor, but was later revealed as a villainous sorcerer beloved for her twisty plan. So it wasn’t much of a surprise when Marvel announced that she’d be given her own spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness.

What was surprising, however, was the tumultuous path the show followed as it changed its title to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and then again to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. That’s not exactly a vote of confidence, but we finally have a look at the new series, and it’s different from what fans likely expected. Darkhold Diaries isn’t a carbon copy of WandaVision, but something a bit more... Agatha.

Agatha in full villain mode in the WandaVision finale. Marvel Studios

The upcoming WandaVision Blu-Ray includes a bonus feature where actor Kathryn Hahn and showrunner Jac Schaeffer discuss the character’s breakout success, and when they touch on Agatha’s journey into Darkhold Diaries, shots from the new show’s set are included. Notably, a figure in a black hood may be our first look at Aubrey Plaza’s role in the series.

While details are still scant, one thing seemed clear: the sitcom parodies of WandaVision are gone. While some glimpses of set logos seemed to hint that Darkhold Diaries would parody famous movies, these new clips seem to allude to a more traditional MCU show, albeit one with WandaVision’s more lighthearted tone.

Agatha’s ‘80s look will return in her Disney+ spinoff, at least for a bit. Marvel Studios

Darkhold Diaries executive producer Mary Livanos alluded to WandaVision’s TV gimmick in the Blu-Ray bonus feature, saying, “There would be nothing more delicious to Agatha Harkness than to be in a spinoff.” There are some remnants of WandaVision’s Agatha around, like her curly-haired ‘80s look, but most of what’s to come seems traditionally witchy: long coats, spooky woods, and a coven of conspirators.

So don’t expect to see WandaVision’s nostalgic theme songs, loving sitcom parodies, and radical format shifts in Darkhold Diaries; those, after all, were a product of Wanda’s grief. Agatha is going to try to make her own charm, but what really matters is that she’ll be the same character we’ve come to know... and expect to produce big twists like this.

WandaVision will be available on Blu-Ray November 28, 2023.