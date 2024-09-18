In 2021, when WandaVision fans were distracted with a thousand fan theories predicting an appearance by everyone from The Fantastic Four to the devil himself, Episode 5 of the series revealed it wasn’t any of these Marvel icons lurking in the wings: it was Agatha all along. Wanda’s “nosy neighbor” was secretly manipulating WandaVision’s sitcom antics for her own villainous ends.

Naturally, Wanda defeated her, but that hasn’t stopped Agatha from getting her own series, aptly titled Agatha All Along. Here’s everything you need to know about catching up with the meanest witch in Westview, from when you can watch to what you can expect from its storyline.

When is the Agatha All Along Release Date?

Agatha All Along premieres Wednesday, September 18, on Disney+. Wednesday has been the day for Marvel shows to drop new episodes for a few years now, which is a departure from WandaVision, which premiered on Fridays. This time around, you’ll want to block off more of your schedule than usual: Agatha All Along has a two-episode premiere.

Agatha All Along sees the villain assemble a coven for a dangerous journey. Marvel Studios

When is the Agatha All Along Release Time?

Agatha All Along premieres at 6:00 pm PST/9:00 pm EST. This seems to be the new standard for Marvel shows, as Loki Season 2 followed the same prime-time release strategy. While other streaming series tend to premiere in the dead of night, this time slot means Marvel fans everywhere can watch simultaneously, evoking the “appointment television” approach of yesteryear.

How Many Episodes Are In Agatha All Along?

Agatha All Along will have nine episodes, but will only air for seven weeks. After the two-episode premiere, the episodes will air weekly until Episodes 8 and 9, which will close out the season with a two-episode finale. That means the MCU’s most mystical show will end on October 30, just in time for Halloween.

Is there a Trailer for Agatha All Along?

Yes! You can check out the full trailer for Agatha’s spotlight series below:

What is the Plot of Agatha All Along?

Marvel Television has provided an official synopsis for Agatha All Along.

“The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...”

But there’s more to this show than just a mystical journey; much like WandaVision, Agatha All Along will pay homage to old TV shows. The marketing has echoed everything from True Detective to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, so expect nods to anything and everything over the coming weeks.

