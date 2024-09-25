Agatha Harkness has officially taken over the MCU with Agatha All Along. After playing second fiddle in WandaVision’s love letter to sitcoms, the Chaos Witch has escaped from her Mare of Easttown inspired-fantasy prison and re-entered reality without her powers, but with the company of the friendly goth known only as Teen.

Now, Agatha’s on a journey down the Witches’ Road, a path full of trials that will force her and the ragtag group of witches she’s assembled to face their darkest fears, starting with one of the brightest of them. Here’s everything you need to know about Agatha All Along Episode 3 to join them on this trek, from the release date and time to what you can expect in this episode.

What is the Agatha All Along Episode 3 Release Date?

Agatha All Along Episode 3 premieres Wednesday, September 25, on Disney+.

When is the Agatha All Along Episode 3 Release Time?

Agatha All Along Episode 3 premieres at 6:00 pm PST/9:00 pm EST. This is the first Disney+ series to have a primetime Wednesday slot, although Ahsoka and Loki Season 2 used the Tuesday night slot.

Jennifer Kale’s trial is the first stop on the Witches’ Road. Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are Left In Agatha All Along?

Agatha All Along has nine episodes, so to save you the tricky math, there are six episodes left after this. That’s enough for a trial for every coven member, including Agatha, and then a two-episode finale. But remember that while there are six episodes left, they’ll debut over only five weeks: Episodes 8 and 9 both premiere on October 30, just in time for Halloween.

Is there a Trailer for Agatha All Along Episode 3?

While there’s no trailer just for Episode 3, you can refresh yourself on the whole series with the show’s trailer below.

How Long is Agatha All Along Episode 3?

The runtimes for Agatha All Along’s first four episodes were leaked by the Twitter account @ScarletWitchUpdates before the show’s premiere. Assuming this source stays accurate, the runtime for Agatha All Along Episode 3 will be 37 minutes and two seconds, including credits, making it the shortest episode of the series so far.

What is the Plot of Agatha All Along Episode 3?

Now that the witches are on the Witches’ Road, it’s time for the trials to start. First up is Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), the woo-woo witch who turned to Goop-style “wellness.” Her trial, according to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, will take the form of a luscious Nancy Meyers pastiche, full of coastal grandma aesthetics, enviable kitchens, and lots and lots of white wine. With the trials underway, there’s no stopping Agatha on her quest to regain her powers — nor is there any resisting her perchance for parody.

Will There Be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

Agatha All Along is kind of a sequel, but there’s no word yet on whether it will get another season or its own sequel. It’s possible the series will be considered a standalone adventure like WandaVision (and the vast majority of Disney+ MCU shows) before it, but that doesn’t rule out Agatha continuing the pattern and sparking its own spinoff. Who knows, maybe in a year or two we’ll be watching The Continuing Adventures of Teen.

